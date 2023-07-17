Lindsay Lohan is officially a mom!

A rep for the "Mean Girls" actress told "Good Morning America" in a statement that Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas had "welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai."

"The family is over the moon in love," the rep added.

Lohan announced her pregnancy in March, sharing an Instagram post featuring a photo of a baby onesie emblazoned with the words "coming soon."

"We are blessed and excited!" she wrote in the caption.

At the time, Lohan's rep confirmed the happy news to "Good Morning America," saying the actress was "very excited for this new chapter."

The " Parent Trap" star and Shammas became engaged in November 2021 and she referred to him as her "husband" in a heartfelt Instagram post in July 2022.

Lohan gave "GMA" an update on married life in November and gushed about finding love.

"It's amazing. I'm really lucky. I found my partner and he's an amazing man and we're a great team," she said at the time. "He's the best. I love him so much."