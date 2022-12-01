Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried recently reconnected and gave "Mean Girls" fans a lot of nostalgic vibes.

In a conversation for Interview magazine, Seyfried interviewed her former "Mean Girls" co-star, Lohan, about life since the film. The two were able to catch up and talk about what they remember most about filming the iconic 2004 movie.

CBS via Getty Images A scene from "Mean Girls" starring Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron and Amanda Seyfried as Karen Smith.

"I just love reconnecting," Seyfried said. "When they asked me to interview you, I was like, 'Oh my God, what a perfect opportunity.' "

"It just feels like a nice catch up," Lohan added.

In the interview, Seyfried and Lohan talked about working on the set of "Mean Girls" at a young age and how Lohan helped create a "fun vibe" on set.

"That was my first movie," Seyfried told Lohan. "You were in the middle of the whole thing and you created a really fun vibe. I didn't know how good it was going to be."

"I had a feeling," Lohan replied. "Just because you don't always have that much fun making movies and I knew it was going to show through. But I never realized what it would be, still today."

WireImage via Getty Images Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried and Lindsay Lohan, winners for On-Screen Team Award for "Mean Girls," June 4, 2005.

Lohan, who stars in the new holiday film, "Falling for Christmas" on Netflix, also expressed her interest in taking part in a "Mean Girls 2" on Broadway if that ever happened.

"That would be really fun," Lohan said.

"I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on 'Mean Girls' on Broadway," Seyfried said.

In addition to reminiscing, the two actresses also caught up on life since they last saw each other. In April, Lohan married husband Bader Shammas in a small ceremony.

"When you know, you just know," Lohan told Seyfried of her relationship with Shammas.