Lindsay Lohan is giving fans nostalgic vibes with her new cover of "Jingle Bell Rock."

The "Parent Trap" star released her cover of the holiday classic, from her upcoming film "Falling For Christmas," on Friday.

The tune features Lohan singing a fun take on the Christmas jingle and features rapper Ali Tomineek on the track as well.

Scott Everett White/Netflix Lindsay Lohan as Sierra, Chord Overstreet as Jake, Olivia Perez as Avy, and Bus Riley as Chestnut Vendor star in "Falling For Christmas" on Netflix.

"Falling for Christmas" follows Lohan's character, a hotel heiress, who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner ("Glee" alum Chord Overstreet), after getting into a skiing accident and suffering from total amnesia.

On Instagram, Lohan shared the song's music video, which features fun Christmas moments from the movie.

While Lohan's cover of "Jingle Bell Rock" may be for her upcoming Christmas movie, the new music whisked many fans back in time to 2004, when Lohan and her castmates sang the song in the movie "Mean Girls," complete with a fully choreographed dance routine.