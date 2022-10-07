Lindsay Lohan is back -- and she's bringing a major dose of holiday cheer in her new movie, "Falling for Christmas."

The film's trailer debuted online Friday, Oct. 7, with the "Parent Trap" star introducing it by saying, "Happy holidays, everyone. Christmas has come early this year, and I come bearing gifts."

A logline for the movie reads: "A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner ("Glee" alum Chord Overstreet) and his precious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas."

"When people look at me, all they see is the spoiled daughter of the hotel magnate," Lohan's character, Sierra, says in the trailer. "I just want people to remember me for more than my last name."

After forgetting her name due to an accident and being taken in by Overstreet's character, Jake, Sierra attempts to do "normal things" -- like trying to make her own bed -- in the hopes of restoring her memory. When no one comes looking for her, Sierra says she feels like "unclaimed luggage."

"They're probably out looking for you right now," Jake assures Sierra. Upon admitting to his daughter that he likes Sierra, Jake's daughter suggests that he should tell her.

The film seems to lean into Lohan's "Mean Girls" past, intentionally or otherwise: The official poster for the movie was revealed on Oct. 3 -- a date that carries meaning for the 2004 movie's fans. Lohan also sings "Jingle Bell Rock" in the trailer, a callback to the Plastics' iconic performance to the song in "Mean Girls."