Two "Mean Girls" stars recently celebrated Oct. 3 in the best way.

The day is celebrated annually by fans of the hit 2004 comedy, in honor of one of the film's famous scenes, in which Jonathan Bennett's character Aaron Samuels asks Lindsay Lohan's character Cady Heron what day it is.

"On Oct. 3, he asked me what day it was," Cady says, narrating the scene, before telling Aaron, "It's Oct. 3."

Bennett recently reunited with co-star Daniel Franzese, who played the character Damian in the film, sharing a joint photo of their reunion on Oct. 3rd.

"What gay is it? 🌈 #pride" the duo captioned the post.

"I love my sis ❤️ #northshorePride" Franzese commented underneath the post.

The official "Mean Girls" account also shared a video in honor of the anniversary.