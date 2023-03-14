Lindsay Lohan is going to be a mom.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, the actress shared a photo of a baby onesie emblazoned with the words "coming soon."

"We are blessed and excited!" Lohan wrote in the caption.

Lohan also tagged her husband Bader Shammas in the post.

Lohan's rep confirmed the news to "Good Morning America" Tuesday, saying the actress is "very excited for this new chapter."

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix, FILE Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas attend Netflix's Falling For Christmas Celebratory Holiday Fan Screening with Cast & Crew on Nov. 9, 2022, in New York.

Lohan and Shammas dated for three years before becoming engaged in November 2021, and she referred to him as "husband" in a heartfelt Instagram post in July 2022.

She told "GMA" in November that she is enjoying married life.