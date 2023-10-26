Legendary actress Maggie Smith is starring in a new fashion campaign.

The Oscar-winning actress, 88, appears in the Spring/Summer 2024 pre-collection campaign for the luxury fashion house Loewe.

Smith, who famously played Professor McGonagall in the "Harry Potter" film series and starred in "Downton Abbey," among many other famous roles, is one of eight stars in the new campaign.

Others include "Challengers" co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor, actresses Greta Lee and Dakota Fanning, artist Rachel Jones, model Fei Fei Sun and musician TAEYONG.

Maggie Smith appears in the LOEWE spring/summer 2024 precollection campaign. Juergen Teller/Loewe

The campaign was shot by famed photographer Juergen Teller.

Smith poses with a brown shearling coat and one of the brand's iconic Puzzle bags in one of the campaign images. In another, she's seated on a dizzyingly colorful couch, wearing a black and white dress and holding a burgundy Paseo bag.

The label's creative director Jonathan Anderson shared images from the campaign on his social accounts earlier this week, writing that he was "very very very proud" of the campaign.