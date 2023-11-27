Jennifer Lopez has announced a "musical experience" for her forthcoming new album "This Is Me... Now."

The "Jenny From the Block" singer, 54, announced that the album -- her first studio album in nearly a decade since 2014's "A.K.A." -- will be released Feb. 16, 2024, alongside a film inspired by the music, which she executive produced.

"This musical experience is a manifestation, through music, film, and reality, of a life's journey on the search for the truth about love," Lopez wrote in one of her "On the JLo" newsletters.

Directed by Dave Meyers, "This Is Me… Now: The Film" is described in a press release as "a narrative-driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly visual musical reimagining of [Lopez's] publicly scrutinized love life."

Jennifer Lopez announced a film to accompany her forthcoming new album "This Is Me...Now" will release Feb. 16, 2024. Norman Jean Roy

Lopez wrote the film, which will stream globally on Amazon's Prime Video, with husband Ben Affleck and Matt Walton, with a story from herself, Meyers and Chris Shafer. Additional cast members will be announced at a later date.

The "Marry Me" actress' first single off "This Is Me... Now: The Album," a song titled "Can't Get Enough," will release Jan. 10, 2024. The album, per a press release, is teased as her "most honest and personal [album] yet."

Check out a teaser for Lopez's "This Is Me... Now" project below:

