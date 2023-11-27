Jennifer Lopez has announced a "musical experience" for her forthcoming new album "This Is Me... Now."
The "Jenny From the Block" singer, 54, announced that the album -- her first studio album in nearly a decade since 2014's "A.K.A." -- will be released Feb. 16, 2024, alongside a film inspired by the music, which she executive produced.
"This musical experience is a manifestation, through music, film, and reality, of a life's journey on the search for the truth about love," Lopez wrote in one of her "On the JLo" newsletters.
Directed by Dave Meyers, "This Is Me… Now: The Film" is described in a press release as "a narrative-driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly visual musical reimagining of [Lopez's] publicly scrutinized love life."
Lopez wrote the film, which will stream globally on Amazon's Prime Video, with husband Ben Affleck and Matt Walton, with a story from herself, Meyers and Chris Shafer. Additional cast members will be announced at a later date.
The "Marry Me" actress' first single off "This Is Me... Now: The Album," a song titled "Can't Get Enough," will release Jan. 10, 2024. The album, per a press release, is teased as her "most honest and personal [album] yet."
Check out a teaser for Lopez's "This Is Me... Now" project below:
