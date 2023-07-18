Jennifer Lopez celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary to Ben Affleck with a musical tribute titled "Midnight Trip to Vegas."
A snippet of the song, complete with a makeup-free Lopez lip-synching to it, was released on her On The JLo blog.
Lopez commemorated the July 16 wedding -- their first of two in 2022 -- with the lyrics, "Then you whispered in my ear / Said let's get out of here / We can disappear tonight."
The chorus begins, "What about a midnight trip to Vegas / Just me and you baby / Throw the kids in the back of the pink Cadillac / And us in the bathroom changing."
Lopez also shared the song's full lyrics in the email newsletter.
"Midnight Trip to Vegas" will be part of Lopez's forthcoming album " This is Me… Now," a follow-up to her 2002 album "This Is Me... Then."
"This Is Me…Then" was dedicated to Affleck, whom she was dating at the time. The couple, known as "Bennifer," called off their engagement in 2004.
The couple rekindled their relationship in 2021 and tied the knot the following year.
"This Is Me... Now," per a press release, "chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that [Lopez] has taken over the past two decades" and is described as an "emotionally raw and honest project."
"This album is a philosophy, a reflection, a zeitgeist moment," the description continues. "It's about hope, faith and true love never dying."