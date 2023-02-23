Jennifer Lopez gave fans a peek into her family life with her new husband Ben Affleck and her twins Maximilian and Emme in honor of the kids' 15th birthday on Wednesday.

The "Dance Again" singer shared a sweet post on her Instagram featuring a video montage and photos of herself, Affleck and her twins, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts 🥥🥥," she wrote in the caption. "I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever 🤍🤍♾️♾️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂🎂 #Twins."

Set to "Fifteen (Taylor's Version)" by Taylor Swift, the post gives a rare glimpse inside Lopez's private life, including a photo of Affleck, 50, sitting at a dinner table with her and her kids. The footage also features Affleck holding Maximilian as he sleeps in Affleck's arms during a car ride.

Lopez, 53, revealed other precious moments in the video, including footage and pictures of the twins as both teenagers and infants, and a backstage clip of herself and Emme at the 2020 Super Bowl when the two performed together.

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seen during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena, Fe. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Affleck and Lopez first dated in the early 2000s and became engaged before going their separate ways in 2004. After rekindling their romance in 2021, the couple legally tied the knot last July and exchanged their vows in a stunning wedding ceremony in August.

In addition to being a stepdad to Maximilian and Emme, Affleck is also a father to his children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Speaking to Vogue last year for the magazine's December cover story, Lopez opened up about her blended family, explaining it's something that "needs to be handled with so much care" and adding that "it's going really well so far."