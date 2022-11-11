Jennifer Lopez is showing her love for Ben Affleck in a stylish way.

While at a charity event, the singer was photographed wearing a white fur coat on top of a Halston dress that featured a deep-V neckline. She added a special touch to the look by pairing it with a necklace that read "Jennifer and Ben."

The "Marry Me" star also paired her sentimental jewelry with a hummingbird necklace that hangs a little lower.

In addition to her wintry cream-toned ensemble, Lopez shared a totally different look on Instagram within the same set of photos.

She is seen wearing a black deep-V dress, a fur coat and a diamond necklace with matching earrings.

Since posting, Lopez's carousel of photos has been liked more than 678,000 times with lots of fans and notables such as Kerry Washington and Paris Hilton chiming in on how great she looks.

Just days before wearing the "Jennifer and Ben" necklace, she was seen with a "Mrs." necklace while wearing lingerie.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in July, and have continued to blissfully show up to several affairs, such as "The Last Duel" red carpet and Ralph Lauren's star-studded West Coast show.

As Vogue's December cover star, Lopez recently opened up about her decision to take on Affleck's last name, saying, "I just feel like it's romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I'm just that kind of girl."

She also spoke about blending the couple's families and how well it's been going so far.