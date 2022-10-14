Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck led the stylish crowd of A-list attendees at Ralph Lauren's first-ever show on the West Coast Thursday night.

The couple dressed in coordinating black looks on the carpet for the star-studded affair.

Lopez and Affleck are longtime fans of the brand and both wore custom Ralph Lauren for their wedding on Aug. 20.

The brand presented its Spring/Summer 2023 menswear and womenswear collections at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on Oct. 13, 2022 in San Marino, Calif.

Other attendees at the glamorous affair included Jessica Chastain, John Legend, Robin Wright, Diane Keaton, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Dern, Lily Collins, Maggie Rogers, Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine, James Marsden, Sylvester Stallone and more.

Prior to the show, the brand detailed the inspiration for the spring collections on its social channels.

"The #RLSP23 collections draw inspiration from the World of Ralph Lauren and the dream of California -- one of joy, optimism, and endless pursuit of a life well lived," a description for the collection read. "Each collection is imbued with Ralph Lauren’s spirit of personal style and individuality, uniting it with the spirit of California living and dreaming."

Ralph Lauren, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of Ralph Lauren Corporation, also shared a statement on the significance of the California collection ahead of the show.