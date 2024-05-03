Amy Adams and her husband Darren Le Gallo have reached a sweet milestone in their marriage.
For their ninth wedding anniversary on Thursday, Le Gallo shared a loving photo of him and Adams on a boat on Instagram.
"9yrs married today, and going on 22yrs together -- Still my better half," Le Gallo wrote in the caption. "Happy Anniversary lady."
In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2008, the "Enchanted" actress said she met Le Gallo, also an actor and director, in an acting class.
"I had another boyfriend, and Darren was dating some girl. I did scenes with him, and I liked him, and thought he was really sweet," she said at the time.
"I got to know him outside of class," she added. "And I just found him to be such a genuine, caring person. And assertive! He demanded that we go out on a date. He said, 'I know you're getting over this [other] guy, but I'm taking you out on Wednesday.' I think that was it exactly. And I was like, 'And so you are!' That was six years ago."
The couple share one daughter, Aviana, whom they welcomed in 2010.