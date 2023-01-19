Jennifer Lopez showed off a gorgeous glow while attending the Los Angeles premiere of "Shotgun Wedding."

The singer and actress, who stars in the upcoming romantic comedy film, was photographed wearing a sparkling ensemble from Valentino's fall/winter 2022 couture collection.

Her nude-toned sheer look included lots of dazzling embellishments throughout and a big yellow bow tied at her waist. Lopez finished the look with a yellow Tyler Ellis clutch, drop earrings and a sleek updo hairstyle.

Axelle/FilmMagic/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" at TCL Chinese Theatre, Jan. 18, 2023 in Hollywood.

Later on during the premiere, Lopez switched into a white, ruffled Valentino haute couture minidress. She was also seen sharing a sweet smooch with her husband, Ben Affleck.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of "Shotgun Wedding" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on Jan. 18, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images Audra Mari, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Jason Moore at the premiere of "Shotgun Wedding" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on Jan. 18, 2023 in Los Angeles.

"Shotgun Wedding," produced by Ryan Reynolds and Lopez, follows a couple's destination wedding ceremony that ends up getting hijacked by criminals. They are left trying to do everything they can to save their families.

Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, Cheech Marin and Sônia Braga also star in the film.