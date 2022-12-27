Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her first Christmas with her husband, Ben Affleck.

In her newsletter, On the JLo, the singer and actress, 53, shared how the holiday went with hers and Affleck’s blended family and this year’s Christmas theme.

“I’ve been hunkering down at home (and loving it) since I wrapped my last movie,” Lopez began. “I like to create a theme for every holiday. I wrote a song called Hummingbird for my new album, ‘This is Me… Now.’”

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen at the Louvre Museum, July 26, 2022, in Paris.

She went on, “To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love. They’re very agile -- can fly forward, backward, and up and down. They’re also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses. I identify with them, but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it’s a sign from God that everything is going to be OK.”

“So, I decided this year, that the hummingbird would be a perfect theme,” Lopez added. “We have blended families, doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!! I wanted to have a tree in the house that was a hummingbird tree, reminding us that everything done in love and with love will always be OK.”

Lopez ended her newsletter by saying this was the first time in a while that she was able to get together with family and friends that she hadn’t seen in so long. She said they spent their Christmas singing and dancing with loved ones.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in April in Las Vegas after rekindling their relationship following Lopez’s breakup with fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready to wear runway show held at The Huntington Museum and Gardens, Oct. 13, 2022, in San Marino, Calif.

The two were engaged to be married in 2003 but postponed their nuptials and ultimately went their separate ways. Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner in 2005; they divorced in 2018. Lopez married her third husband, singer Marc Anthony, in 2004, but they divorced in 2014.

The couple held a second wedding ceremony in Georgia in August. Lopez wore three wedding dresses for her big day.

In her On the JLo newsletter, Lopez shared details of that second wedding ceremony and said hers and Affleck’s children from their previous marriages played a big role. Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, joined Affleck’s daughters Violet and Seraphina and his son Samuel in a walk down the aisle to the song, “The Things We’ve Handed Down.”