With the holiday rush behind you, it's time to shop for y-o-u. The 2022 after-Christmas sales are in full swing and better than ever.

Among other retailers, Amazon's end-of-year sale runs through Dec. 31 with discounts on favorites like the RENPHO massage gun, JBL headphones and more.

Nordstrom's half-yearly sale also kicks off Dec. 26 and runs through Dec. 29. Lululemon's boxing day specials are running through Dec. 28 and will have you jumping for joy.

Whether you are checking in on the return policy of a holiday gift you know you won't keep or have been eyeing a new pair of boots all season, cuddle into your couch and scroll on for some 'can't miss' Boxing Day deals to shop.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Amazon

Amazon is offering its best deals on tech and home essentials during its end-of-year sale.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amazon RENPHO Active Massage Gun Deep Tissue Muscle Price : $69.99 • 72% Savings Amazon Original: $249.99 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amazon Echo Dot Charcoal with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb Price : $14.99 • 71% Savings Amazon Original: $52.98 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amazon JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Purebass Sound - Black Price : $24.95 • 50% Savings Amazon Original: $49.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amazon DERMORA Foot Peel Mask Price : $15.99 • 36% Savings Amazon Original: $24.99 Shop Now

Everlane

Everlane is having an end-of-year clearance event offering up to 60% off markdowns.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Everlane The Track Half-Zip Price : $41 • 47% Savings Everlane Original: $78 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Everlane The Track Oversized Crew Price : $35 • 48% Savings Everlane Original: $68 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Everlane The Track Pant Price : $34 • 50% Savings Everlane Original: $68 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Everlane The Waffle Long-Sleeve Henley Tee Price : $36 • 40% Savings Everlane Original: $60 Shop Now

Lululemon is offering Boxing Day specials through Dec. 28.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

lululemon lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" Price : $68 • 30% Savings lululemon Original: $98 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

lululemon Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe Price : $99 • 33% Savings lululemon Original: $148 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

lululemon Power Thru High-Rise Tight 25" Price : $69 • 46% Savings lululemon Original: $128 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

lululemon InStill Tank Top Online Only Price : $29 • 62% Savings lululemon Original: $78 Shop Now

Nordstrom

Nordstrom's half-yearly sale kicks off with an EXTRA 25% off clearance items from Dec. 26 through Dec. 29 at 11:59 PT.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Nordstrom Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra Price : $42 • 40% Savings Nordstrom Original: $70 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas Price : $44.95 • 40% Savings Nordstrom Original: $75 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Nordstrom CozyChic Throw Blanket Price : $73.50 • 50% Savings Nordstrom Original: $147 Shop Now

End of Year Ruggable sale will be kicking off Dec. 26. The promotion will include up to 20% off sitewide, with shoppers receiving 15% off the purchase of one rug and 20% off the purchase of two.

Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto is running its end-of-year sale event offering up to 60% off select styles through Jan. 2.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK