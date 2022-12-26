With the holiday rush behind you, it's time to shop for y-o-u. The 2022 after-Christmas sales are in full swing and better than ever.

Editor's Picks

Among other retailers, Amazon's end-of-year sale runs through Dec. 31 with discounts on favorites like the RENPHO massage gun, JBL headphones and more.

Nordstrom's half-yearly sale also kicks off Dec. 26 and runs through Dec. 29. Lululemon's boxing day specials are running through Dec. 28 and will have you jumping for joy.

Whether you are checking in on the return policy of a holiday gift you know you won't keep or have been eyeing a new pair of boots all season, cuddle into your couch and scroll on for some 'can't miss' Boxing Day deals to shop.

Amazon

Amazon is offering its best deals on tech and home essentials during its end-of-year sale.

RENPHO Active Massage Gun Deep Tissue Muscle
Price: $69.99 72% SavingsAmazon

Original: $249.99
Echo Dot Charcoal with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb
Price: $14.99 71% SavingsAmazon

Original: $52.98
JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Purebass Sound - Black
Price: $24.95 50% SavingsAmazon

Original: $49.95
DERMORA Foot Peel Mask
Price: $15.99 36% SavingsAmazon

Original: $24.99
Everlane

Everlane is having an end-of-year clearance event offering up to 60% off markdowns.

The Track Half-Zip
Price: $41 47% SavingsEverlane

Original: $78
The Track Oversized Crew
Price: $35 48% SavingsEverlane

Original: $68
The Track Pant
Price: $34 50% SavingsEverlane

Original: $68
The Waffle Long-Sleeve Henley Tee
Price: $36 40% SavingsEverlane

Original: $60
Lululemon is offering Boxing Day specials through Dec. 28.

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25&#34;
Price: $68 30% Savingslululemon

Original: $98
Blissfeel Women&#39;s Running Shoe
Price: $99 33% Savingslululemon

Original: $148
Power Thru High-Rise Tight 25&#34;
Price: $69 46% Savingslululemon

Original: $128
InStill Tank Top Online Only
Price: $29 62% Savingslululemon

Original: $78
Nordstrom

Nordstrom's half-yearly sale kicks off with an EXTRA 25% off clearance items from Dec. 26 through Dec. 29 at 11:59 PT.

Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra
Price: $42 40% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $70
Moonlight Eco Pajamas
Price: $44.95 40% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $75
CozyChic Throw Blanket
Price: $73.50 50% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $147
End of Year Ruggable sale will be kicking off Dec. 26. The promotion will include up to 20% off sitewide, with shoppers receiving 15% off the purchase of one rug and 20% off the purchase of two.

Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto is running its end-of-year sale event offering up to 60% off select styles through Jan. 2.

VINCE CAMUTO PARNELA BOOT
Price: $139.99 41% SavingsVince Camuto

Original: $239
VINCE CAMUTO AMANYIR WIDE-CALF BOOT
Price: $134.99 41% SavingsVince Camuto

Original: $229
VINCE CAMUTO OKALINRA BOOTIE
Price: $159.99 5% SavingsVince Camuto

Original: $169
VINCE CAMUTO DARMITTA LOAFER
Price: $79.99 32% SavingsVince Camuto

Original: $118.99
