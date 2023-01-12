If the upcoming Super Bowl is your excuse to shop for new TVs and electronics, we've rounded up picks (including ones on sale!) that you can shop right now.
SAMSUNG 75" Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV with HDR
Price: $677.99 • 15% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $797.99
Samsung TU7000 55" Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV
Philips 65" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Google Smart LED Television
LG C2PUA 42" 4K HDR Smart OLED evo TV
Price: $996.99 • 23% SavingsB&HOriginal: $1296.99
Mounting Dream TV Mount for Most 37-70 Inch TV
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Price: $319.99 • 31% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $469.99
Mdbebbron 120 inch Projection Screen 16:9 Foldable Anti-Crease Portable Projector Movies Screens for Home Theater Outdoor Indoor Support Double Sided Projection
AuKing Projector, 2023 Upgraded Mini Projector, 7500 lumens Multimedia Home Theater Video Projector, Compatible with Full HD 1080P HDMI, USB, VGA, AV, Smartphone, Pad, TV Box, Laptop
Bose TV Speaker Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar with Roku TV Ready Audio
Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar
SAMSUNG 170W 2.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
VIZIO M-Series 5.1 Premium Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos
Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar with Bass Reflex Speaker, Integrated Tweeter and Bluetooth