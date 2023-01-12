Whether you're a football fan or are just tuning in for the halftime show, you'll want to be fully prepped for Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

That means having your TV set up and ready to go, your speakers turned up for Rihanna's performance, and all your favorite game day snacks within arm's reach.

If the upcoming Super Bowl is your excuse to shop for new TVs and electronics, we've rounded up picks (including ones on sale!) that you can shop right now.

Check them out below!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Walmart SAMSUNG 75" Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV with HDR Price : $677.99 • 15% Savings Walmart Original: $797.99 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

B&H Samsung TU7000 55" Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV Price: $397.99 • From: B&H Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Walmart Philips 65" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Google Smart LED Television Price: $398 • From: Walmart Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

B&H LG C2PUA 42" 4K HDR Smart OLED evo TV Price : $996.99 • 23% Savings B&H Original: $1296.99 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amazon Mounting Dream TV Mount for Most 37-70 Inch TV Price: $29.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV Price : $319.99 • 31% Savings Amazon Original: $469.99 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amazon Mdbebbron 120 inch Projection Screen 16:9 Foldable Anti-Crease Portable Projector Movies Screens for Home Theater Outdoor Indoor Support Double Sided Projection Price: $26.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amazon AuKing Projector, 2023 Upgraded Mini Projector, 7500 lumens Multimedia Home Theater Video Projector, Compatible with Full HD 1080P HDMI, USB, VGA, AV, Smartphone, Pad, TV Box, Laptop Price: $89.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Walmart Bose TV Speaker Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar with Roku TV Ready Audio Price: $279 • From: Walmart Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amazon Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar Price: $219 • From: Amazon Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Walmart SAMSUNG 170W 2.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer Price: $99 • From: Walmart Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Walmart VIZIO M-Series 5.1 Premium Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos Price: $296 • From: Walmart Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK