Whether you're a football fan or are just tuning in for the halftime show, you'll want to be fully prepped for Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

That means having your TV set up and ready to go, your speakers turned up for Rihanna's performance, and all your favorite game day snacks within arm's reach.

If the upcoming Super Bowl is your excuse to shop for new TVs and electronics, we've rounded up picks (including ones on sale!) that you can shop right now.

Check them out below!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

SAMSUNG 75&#34; Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV with HDR
Walmart

Price: $677.99 15% SavingsWalmart

Original: $797.99
Shop Now

Samsung TU7000 55&#34; Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV
B&#38;H

Price: $397.99   From: B&H

Shop Now

Philips 65&#34; Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Google Smart LED Television
Walmart

Price: $398   From: Walmart

Shop Now

LG C2PUA 42" 4K HDR Smart OLED evo TV
B&H

Price: $996.99 23% SavingsB&H

Original: $1296.99
Shop Now

Mounting Dream TV Mount for Most 37-70 Inch TV
Amazon

Price: $29.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Amazon Fire TV 50&#34; 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon

Price: $319.99 31% SavingsAmazon

Original: $469.99
Shop Now

Mdbebbron 120 inch Projection Screen 16:9 Foldable Anti-Crease Portable Projector Movies Screens for Home Theater Outdoor Indoor Support Double Sided Projection
Amazon

Price: $26.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

AuKing Projector, 2023 Upgraded Mini Projector, 7500 lumens Multimedia Home Theater Video Projector, Compatible with Full HD 1080P HDMI, USB, VGA, AV, Smartphone, Pad, TV Box, Laptop
Amazon

Price: $89.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Bose TV Speaker Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar with Roku TV Ready Audio
Walmart

Price: $279   From: Walmart

Shop Now

Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar
Amazon

Price: $219   From: Amazon

Shop Now

SAMSUNG 170W 2.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
Walmart

Price: $99   From: Walmart

Shop Now

VIZIO M-Series 5.1 Premium Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos
Walmart

Price: $296   From: Walmart

Shop Now

Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar with Bass Reflex Speaker, Integrated Tweeter and Bluetooth
Amazon

Price: $98   From: Amazon

Shop Now