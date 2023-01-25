The Huckberry website explains that these sales are rare. "Just like everything else in our shop, they're only here in small batches -- so if you catch something in your size, now's the time to snag it," the company writes. "Once these picks are gone, they're gone for good."
Wellen Big Wave Puffer Jacket in Washed Blue
Price: $137 • 39% SavingsHuckberryOriginal: $228
Walden Eyewear Pinion in Gold
Price: $93 • 25% SavingsHuckberryOriginal: $124
Wellen Seawool Bubble Vest in Sand
Price: $81 • 45% SavingsHuckberryOriginal: $148
Rhodes Footwear Mason Chukka Boot in Sand/Gum
Price: $105 • 25% SavingsHuckberryOriginal: $140
Wills Cashmere Cotton Crew Sweater in Oatmeal
Price: $49 • 50% SavingsHuckberryOriginal: $98
Forty Five Slub Henley in Sand Stone
Price: $59 • 24% SavingsHuckberryOriginal: $78
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Quarter Zip in Medium Heather Grey
Price: $96 • 30% SavingsHuckberryOriginal: $138
Taylor Stitch The Apres Pant - Exclusive in Indigo Heather Waffle
Price: $83 • 29% SavingsHuckberryOriginal: $118
PUEBCO Formulated Fragrance Diffuser in White
Price: $37 • 36% SavingsHuckberryOriginal: $58
Flint and Tinder Camp Fleece Sweatpant in Light Grey Heather
Price: $82 • 40% SavingsHuckberryOriginal: $138
Rhodes Footwear Portland Boot in Amarello
Price: $187 • 25% SavingsHuckberryOriginal: $250
Magill Jeffery Nylon Swim Shorts - 6" in Midnight Navy
Price: $64 • 50% SavingsHuckberryOriginal: $128
Patagonia Fun Hog Beanie in Anacapa Blue
Price: $32.99 • 40% SavingsHuckberryOriginal: $55
Wills Cashmere Cotton Long Sleeve Polo in Spruce
Price: $64 • 50% SavingsHuckberryOriginal: $128
Upstate Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set, King in Taupe - Heather
Price: $99 • 50% SavingsHuckberryOriginal: $198