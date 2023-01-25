Right now, you can shop up to 40% off puffer jackets, sneakers, trousers and more at Huckberry.

The Huckberry website explains that these sales are rare. "Just like everything else in our shop, they're only here in small batches -- so if you catch something in your size, now's the time to snag it," the company writes. "Once these picks are gone, they're gone for good."

To help you find what you need (or what you don't know you need), we've rounded up 15 sale picks to shop now. Bonus: if you're looking for a Valentine's Day gift for the man in your life, these picks are all under $200.

Wellen Big Wave Puffer Jacket in Washed Blue
Huckberry

Price: $137 39% SavingsHuckberry

Original: $228
Walden Eyewear Pinion in Gold
Huckberry

Price: $93 25% SavingsHuckberry

Original: $124
Wellen Seawool Bubble Vest in Sand
Huckberry

Price: $81 45% SavingsHuckberry

Original: $148
Rhodes Footwear Mason Chukka Boot in Sand/Gum
Huckberry

Price: $105 25% SavingsHuckberry

Original: $140
Wills Cashmere Cotton Crew Sweater in Oatmeal
Huckberry

Price: $49 50% SavingsHuckberry

Original: $98
Forty Five Slub Henley in Sand Stone
Huckberry

Price: $59 24% SavingsHuckberry

Original: $78
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Quarter Zip in Medium Heather Grey
Huckberry

Price: $96 30% SavingsHuckberry

Original: $138
Taylor Stitch The Apres Pant - Exclusive in Indigo Heather Waffle
Huckberry

Price: $83 29% SavingsHuckberry

Original: $118
PUEBCO Formulated Fragrance Diffuser in White
Huckberry

Price: $37 36% SavingsHuckberry

Original: $58
Flint and Tinder Camp Fleece Sweatpant in Light Grey Heather
Huckberry

Price: $82 40% SavingsHuckberry

Original: $138
Rhodes Footwear Portland Boot in Amarello
Huckberry

Price: $187 25% SavingsHuckberry

Original: $250
Magill Jeffery Nylon Swim Shorts - 6" in Midnight Navy
Huckberry

Price: $64 50% SavingsHuckberry

Original: $128
Patagonia Fun Hog Beanie in Anacapa Blue
Huckberry

Price: $32.99 40% SavingsHuckberry

Original: $55
Wills Cashmere Cotton Long Sleeve Polo in Spruce
Huckberry

Price: $64 50% SavingsHuckberry

Original: $128
Upstate Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set, King in Taupe - Heather
Huckberry

Price: $99 50% SavingsHuckberry

Original: $198
