It's beginning to look a lot like ... winter coat season!

When it comes to curating your winter wardrobe, having a great go-to coat is essential.

Whether you are dealing with milder or colder temperatures, there are a wide variety of toppers to consider for your next shopping haul.

Retailers such as Nordstrom and Macy's as well as Banana Republic and J.Crew have lots of high-low options that suit everything from dressier occasions to everyday casual strolls.

If you are looking for a bit of inspiration on where to start, scroll down to shop an assortment of coats that will keep you warm and stylish -- and will work for any occasion and weather.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Nordstrom

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Tie Waist Puffer Coat
Nordstrom

Tie Waist Puffer Coat

Price: $121   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Arctic Cloth Heavyweight Parka Jacket
Nordstrom

Arctic Cloth Heavyweight Parka Jacket

Price: $99   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Quilted Down Puffer Coat
Nordstrom

Quilted Down Puffer Coat

Price: $229.90   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

Macy's

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Women&#39;s Notch-Collar Teddy Coat, Created for Macy&#39;s
Macy&#39;s

Women's Notch-Collar Teddy Coat, Created for Macy's

Price: $91.99   From: Macy's

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Women&#39;s Belted Wrap Coat, Created for Macy&#39;s
Calvin Klein

Women's Belted Wrap Coat, Created for Macy's

Price: $159.99   From: Calvin Klein

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Men&#39;s Quilted Puffer Jacket, Created for Macy&#39;s
Macy&#39;s

Men's Quilted Puffer Jacket, Created for Macy's

Price: $79.99   From: Macy's

Shop Now

Banana Republic

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
BR ARCHIVES AMELIA JACKET
Banana Republic

BR ARCHIVES AMELIA JACKET

Price: $270   From: Banana Republic

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
CARYS DOUBLE-FACED COAT
Banana Republic

CARYS DOUBLE-FACED COAT

Price: $280   From: Banana Republic

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
OVERSIZED OPERA COAT
Banana Republic

OVERSIZED OPERA COAT

Price: $200   From: Banana Republic

Shop Now
Editor's Picks
MORE: 15 fashionable and functional fall/winter boots to shop now

Bloomingdale's

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Double Breasted Coat - 100% Exclusive
Bloomingdale&#39;s

Double Breasted Coat - 100% Exclusive

Price: $126   From: Bloomingdale's

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Oversized Faux Shearling Biker Jacket
Bloomingdale&#39;s

Oversized Faux Shearling Biker Jacket

Price: $199   From: Bloomingdale's

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Quilted Elbow-Patch Jacket
Bloomingdale&#39;s

Quilted Elbow-Patch Jacket

Price: $208.60   From: Bloomingdale's

Shop Now

J.Crew

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
New cocoon coat in Italian stadium-cloth wool
J.Crew

New cocoon coat in Italian stadium-cloth wool

Price: $375   From: J.Crew

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
New chateau puffer coat
J.Crew

New chateau puffer coat

Price: $248   From: J.Crew

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Nordic quilted puffer jacket with PrimaLoft®
J.Crew

Nordic quilted puffer jacket with PrimaLoft®

Price: $298   From: J.Crew

Shop Now

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.