It's beginning to look a lot like holiday season, and H&M is here for it.

The fashion retailer has rolled out hundreds of new picks that are perfect for gifting or getting for yourself.

From vibrant pops of red to looks that will help you shine, there's a little something for everybody — fur babies included.

PHOTO: H&M's 2022 holiday collection is here, and it's good! See and shop for pieces you can gift or get for yourself this season.
Courtesy of H&M
H&M's 2022 holiday collection is here, and it's good! See and shop for pieces you can gift or get for yourself this season.

H&M's latest "Unwrap The Magic" holiday campaign stars Chloë Sevigny, Anderson .Paak, Paloma Elsesser and several others wearing everything from sequins to looks that can be worn far beyond the holiday season.

Just ahead, shop some of the best pieces from the women's, men's, kid's and even pets!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Women

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Polo-neck top
H&#38;M

Polo-neck top

Price: $99   From: H&M

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Tapered-waist shirt dress
H&#38;M

Tapered-waist shirt dress

Price: $199   From: H&M

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Pyjamas
H&#38;M

Pyjamas

Price: $199   From: H&M

Shop Now
Editor's Picks

Men

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Rib-knit hat
H&#38;M

Rib-knit hat

Price: $79.90   From: H&M

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
2-pack satin ties
H&#38;M

2-pack satin ties

Price: $149   From: H&M

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Checked pyjama bottoms
H&#38;M

Checked pyjama bottoms

Price: $199   From: H&M

Shop Now
MORE: Skims reveals huge holiday gift shop loaded with lots of classics, new styles and more

Kids

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Hair clips and hair grip
H&#38;M

Hair clips and hair grip

Price: $49.90   From: H&M

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cotton jersey dress
H&#38;M

Cotton jersey dress

Price: $49.90   From: H&M

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cotton shirt
H&#38;M

Cotton shirt

Price: $79.90   From: H&M

Shop Now

Pets

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cable-knit dog jumper
H&#38;M

Cable-knit dog jumper

Price: $129   From: H&M

Shop Now

Shop more great pieces from H&M's 2022 holiday collection here.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.