Whether you are shopping for someone else or for yourself this season, Everlane has not one, but many amazing pieces that are the perfect additions for any holiday wardrobe.
The fashion retailer recently rolled out a curated selection of over 100 gift-ready selections that are equal parts chic, stylish and sustainable.
From vibrant sweaters and cardigans created from recycled cashmere and wool, to some of the Everlane's best-selling styles such as the label's Pima Micro-Rib Turtleneck and the Corduroy Way-High Drape Pant. There's truly something for any and everyone this holiday season.
The holidays will be here and gone again before you know it — making now the perfect time get everything you need.
If you're in the market for eco-friendly fashion finds, Everlane is a great place to start.
Ahead, check out several standout picks from the brand's 2022 gift guide.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
- 1
- 2September 14, 2022
- 3November 1, 2022
The Cashmere Boxy Crew
Price: $185 • From: Everlane
This boxy crewneck sweater offers a soft, luxurious feel that can be worn in a wide variety of ways. Plus, its available in 10 great colors.
The Corduroy Way-High® Drape Pant
Price: $128 • From: Everlane
Whether you're headed to a holiday mixer or simply in need of a new pair of trousers that can take you from fall to winter — this is it! These slacks feature a velvet-like texture and have a stylish wide-leg cut.
The ReCashmere Beanie
Price: $75 • From: Everlane
Beanie season is here! Snag this warm one made with blend of recycled cashmere and wool.
The Pima Micro-Rib Turtleneck
Price: $50 • From: Everlane
This bestselling turtleneck features a nice mix of fine-ribbed Supima cotton that will keep you warm. It also has stretchy elastane for easy all-day comfort.
The Felted Merino Hoodie
Price: $130 • From: Everlane
Keep things cool and casual with this stylish pullover hoodie. It features a soft fabric and comes in six easy-to-wear colors.
The Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater
Price: $145 • From: Everlane
What's not to love about this cozy pick?! It features a great zip neckline and has an overall elevated sweater aesthetic to it.
The Cozy-Stretch Tank
Price: $40 • From: Everlane
Who doesn't love a soft, stretchy tank? This top is perfect for relaxing lounge days, and it also can be paired with a matching bottom.
The Cozy-Stretch Short
Price: $60 • From: Everlane
Keep things cozy and cute with these loungewear short that features a mix of responsibly sourced wool, recycled nylon and a touch of spandex.
The No-Sweat Sweater | Uniform
Price: $78 • From: Everlane
This sweater can easily be dressed up or down. It also will keep you comfortable and dry since its created with a great blend of cotton and recycled COOLMAXⓇ EcoMade (recycled) polyester.
The ReCashmere® Patchwork Sweater
Price: $275 • From: Everlane
This statement sweater is perfect with your favorite pair of jeans or trousers. It was created with a mix of recycled Italian cashmere and wool — and also has a matching hat, scarf and mittens that can be purchased separately.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.