Whether you are shopping for someone else or for yourself this season, Everlane has not one, but many amazing pieces that are the perfect additions for any holiday wardrobe.

The fashion retailer recently rolled out a curated selection of over 100 gift-ready selections that are equal parts chic, stylish and sustainable.

From vibrant sweaters and cardigans created from recycled cashmere and wool, to some of the Everlane's best-selling styles such as the label's Pima Micro-Rib Turtleneck and the Corduroy Way-High Drape Pant. There's truly something for any and everyone this holiday season.

courtesy of Everlane Everlane rolls out its 2022 holiday offerings with stylish picks for all.

The holidays will be here and gone again before you know it — making now the perfect time get everything you need.

If you're in the market for eco-friendly fashion finds, Everlane is a great place to start.

Ahead, check out several standout picks from the brand's 2022 gift guide.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Everlane The Cashmere Boxy Crew Price: $185 • From: Everlane Shop Now This boxy crewneck sweater offers a soft, luxurious feel that can be worn in a wide variety of ways. Plus, its available in 10 great colors.

Everlane The Corduroy Way-High® Drape Pant Price: $128 • From: Everlane Shop Now Whether you're headed to a holiday mixer or simply in need of a new pair of trousers that can take you from fall to winter — this is it! These slacks feature a velvet-like texture and have a stylish wide-leg cut.

Everlane The ReCashmere Beanie Price: $75 • From: Everlane Shop Now Beanie season is here! Snag this warm one made with blend of recycled cashmere and wool.

Everlane The Pima Micro-Rib Turtleneck Price: $50 • From: Everlane Shop Now This bestselling turtleneck features a nice mix of fine-ribbed Supima cotton that will keep you warm. It also has stretchy elastane for easy all-day comfort.

Everlane The Felted Merino Hoodie Price: $130 • From: Everlane Shop Now Keep things cool and casual with this stylish pullover hoodie. It features a soft fabric and comes in six easy-to-wear colors.

Everlane The Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater Price: $145 • From: Everlane Shop Now What's not to love about this cozy pick?! It features a great zip neckline and has an overall elevated sweater aesthetic to it.

Everlane The Cozy-Stretch Tank Price: $40 • From: Everlane Shop Now Who doesn't love a soft, stretchy tank? This top is perfect for relaxing lounge days, and it also can be paired with a matching bottom.

Everlane The Cozy-Stretch Short Price: $60 • From: Everlane Shop Now Keep things cozy and cute with these loungewear short that features a mix of responsibly sourced wool, recycled nylon and a touch of spandex.

Everlane The No-Sweat Sweater | Uniform Price: $78 • From: Everlane Shop Now This sweater can easily be dressed up or down. It also will keep you comfortable and dry since its created with a great blend of cotton and recycled COOLMAXⓇ EcoMade (recycled) polyester.

Everlane The ReCashmere® Patchwork Sweater Price: $275 • From: Everlane Shop Now This statement sweater is perfect with your favorite pair of jeans or trousers. It was created with a mix of recycled Italian cashmere and wool — and also has a matching hat, scarf and mittens that can be purchased separately.