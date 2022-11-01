We're putting our closets to work.

From cardigans to slip dresses and now maxi skirts, we're shopping for both classic and trending wardrobe pieces that can be styled multiple ways.

This time, we're eyeing a popular fall trend: the maxi skirt. It's an multifunctional wardrobe piece that can be dressed up or down and worn throughout the year, whether it's with boots in the fall or slides in the summer.

We've opted to style a denim maxi skirt four different ways, including an easy daytime look you can wear to brunch or on a cozy winter weekend away. We've also styled the skirt for date night, pairing it with a black tank top and cardigan.

Check it all out below!

The maxi skirt

Old Navy Old Navy High-Waisted Split-Front Cut-Off Non-Stretch Jean Maxi Skirt Price: $39.99 • From: Old Navy Shop Now Start off with an on-trend denim maxi skirt, like this one from Old Navy. It's the perfect addition for your fall wardrobe and a good denim fit never gets old.

Outfit 1: Brunch with friends

Quince Quince Baby Alpaca-Wool Quarter Zip Price: $69.90 • From: Quince Shop Now This baby alpaca-wool quarter zip sweater is perfect to wear when you want to be both comfortable and on-trend.

Free People Free People Jetsetter Crossbody Bag Price: $68 • From: Free People Shop Now Don't forget a cute bag! We love the color of this bag from Free People.

Zappos Reebok Lifestyle Club C 85 Price: $84.95 • From: Zappos Shop Now Complete this look with a comfortable pair of white sneakers. This pair features a cushioned foam insole and green detail.

Revolve Electric Picks Presley Hoops Price: $68 • From: Revolve Shop Now We're finishing this outfit with a pair of Electric Picks hoops with textured detail.

Sephora ROSE INC Satin Lip Color Refillable Hydrating Lipstick Price: $28 • From: Sephora Shop Now For a pop of color on the lips, try this hydrating lipstick from Rose Inc.

Outfit 2: Dinner date

Banana Republic Banana Republic Cavo Merino Tank Price: $75 • From: Banana Republic Shop Now For a pretty date night look, start with a black sweater tank top tucked fully into your denim maxi skirt. This tank, from Banana Republic, features cable-knit detail in Merino wool.

H&M H&M Knee-high boots Price: $69.99 • From: H&M Shop Now If date night calls for heels, we love this look with a pair of black knee-high boots. Plus, they're a great staple to have in your fall and winter wardrobe.

Madewell Madewell Darkstone Statement Necklace Price: $38 • From: Madewell Shop Now Add a little pizzazz to your look with a statement necklace. This one features a gold paperclip chain with a black pendant. You can also layer it with other dainty gold jewelry in your personal collection!

Quince Quince Mongolian Cashmere Cardigan Sweater Price: $69.90 • From: Quince Shop Now In case it's cold, bring a black cardigan sweater for an extra layer. Wear it over your shoulder for an effortless vibe.

Credo RÓEN BEAUTY Cheeky Cream Blush Price: $36 • From: Credo Shop Now For a glowing date-night look, add this Cheeky Cream Blush from RÓEN BEAUTY. It has a dewy wash of color you can build to your liking.

Outfit 3: Back-to-office

J.Crew J.Crew Drapey ruffle-collar button-up shirt Price: $89.50 • From: J.Crew Shop Now For a chic office look, pair your denim maxi with a white blouse, like this button-up from J.Crew. We love the ruffle trim necktie -- perfect to wear for the holidays, too!

J.Crew J.Crew Skinny Italian leather belt Price : $23.70 • 40% Savings J.Crew Original: $39.50 Use promo code SHOPFALL Shop Now After tucking your blouse into your skirt, add a black leather belt to tie it all together.

Everlane Everlane The Italian Leather Day Heel Price: $160 • From: Everlane Shop Now Pair this look with comfortable heels, like these from Everlane. They feature a round toe and a 2-inch heel, so they're perfect for commuting to and from the office.

ASOS French Connection structured tote in black Price : $80 • 43% Savings ASOS Original: $141 Shop Now Finish your look with a staple black tote bag, ideal for your laptop, chargers, phone, and whatever other necessities you need.

Outfit 4: Winter getaway

H&M H&M Jacquard-knit Turtleneck Sweater Price: $29.99 • From: H&M Shop Now Bundle up! Start your winter getaway look with a cozy sweater. We love this turtleneck from H&M that would also pair well with light-wash or white jeans on another occasion.

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Seamless Fabric Crew Bodysuit Price : $42.50 • 15% Savings Abercrombie & Fitch Original: $50 Shop Now For extra warmth, add a simple long-sleeve bodysuit beneath your turtleneck. This would look great on its own with the skirt, too!

UGG Classic Slipper II Price: $120 • From: UGG Shop Now What's a winter look without a pair of UGGs? Once you've gotten to your winter wonderland destination, slid into these classic slippers from UGG with a cup of hot chocolate.

UNIQLO UNIQLO Ultra Light Down Puffer Parka Price: $129.90 • From: UNIQLO Shop Now When it's time to head outside, zip up in this Ultra Light Down Puffer Parka from UNIQLO. It has water-repellent coating for light rain and will keep you nice and warm in the colder months.

Credo Weleda Skin Food Original Price: $18.99 • From: Credo Shop Now If you're forgoing makeup and keeping things simple, add some Weleda Skin Food to moisturize dry skin. You can also use it on the high points of your face for an extra glow.

Additional skirts:

ASOS ASOS DESIGN Curve denim '90s' maxi skirt in washed black - BLACK Price: $46 • From: ASOS Shop Now

Reformation Reformation Jayde High Rise Denim Midi Skirt Price: $128 • From: Reformation Shop Now

