We're putting our closets to work.

From cardigans to slip dresses and now maxi skirts, we're shopping for both classic and trending wardrobe pieces that can be styled multiple ways.

This time, we're eyeing a popular fall trend: the maxi skirt. It's an multifunctional wardrobe piece that can be dressed up or down and worn throughout the year, whether it's with boots in the fall or slides in the summer.

We've opted to style a denim maxi skirt four different ways, including an easy daytime look you can wear to brunch or on a cozy winter weekend away. We've also styled the skirt for date night, pairing it with a black tank top and cardigan.

Move over minis! Maxi skirts are having a major moment this season

Check it all out below!

The maxi skirt

Old Navy High-Waisted Split-Front Cut-Off Non-Stretch Jean Maxi Skirt
Old Navy

Old Navy High-Waisted Split-Front Cut-Off Non-Stretch Jean Maxi Skirt

Price: $39.99   From: Old Navy

Start off with an on-trend denim maxi skirt, like this one from Old Navy. It's the perfect addition for your fall wardrobe and a good denim fit never gets old. 

Outfit 1: Brunch with friends

Quince Baby Alpaca-Wool Quarter Zip
Quince

Quince Baby Alpaca-Wool Quarter Zip

Price: $69.90   From: Quince

This baby alpaca-wool quarter zip sweater is perfect to wear when you want to be both comfortable and on-trend.

Free People Jetsetter Crossbody Bag
Free People

Free People Jetsetter Crossbody Bag

Price: $68   From: Free People

Don't forget a cute bag! We love the color of this bag from Free People. 

Reebok Lifestyle Club C 85
Zappos

Reebok Lifestyle Club C 85

Price: $84.95   From: Zappos

Complete this look with a comfortable pair of white sneakers. This pair features a cushioned foam insole and green detail. 

Electric Picks Presley Hoops
Revolve

Electric Picks Presley Hoops

Price: $68   From: Revolve

We're finishing this outfit with a pair of Electric Picks hoops with textured detail.

ROSE INC Satin Lip Color Refillable Hydrating Lipstick
Sephora

ROSE INC Satin Lip Color Refillable Hydrating Lipstick

Price: $28   From: Sephora

For a pop of color on the lips, try this hydrating lipstick from Rose Inc. 

Outfit 2: Dinner date

Banana Republic Cavo Merino Tank
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Cavo Merino Tank

Price: $75   From: Banana Republic

For a pretty date night look, start with a black sweater tank top tucked fully into your denim maxi skirt. This tank, from Banana Republic, features cable-knit detail in Merino wool.

H&M Knee-high boots
H&#38;M

H&M Knee-high boots

Price: $69.99   From: H&M

If date night calls for heels, we love this look with a pair of black knee-high boots. Plus, they're a great staple to have in your fall and winter wardrobe.

Madewell Darkstone Statement Necklace
Madewell

Madewell Darkstone Statement Necklace

Price: $38   From: Madewell

Add a little pizzazz to your look with a statement necklace. This one features a gold paperclip chain with a black pendant. You can also layer it with other dainty gold jewelry in your personal collection! 

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Cardigan Sweater
Quince

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Cardigan Sweater

Price: $69.90   From: Quince

In case it's cold, bring a black cardigan sweater for an extra layer. Wear it over your shoulder for an effortless vibe.

RÓEN BEAUTY Cheeky Cream Blush
Credo

RÓEN BEAUTY Cheeky Cream Blush

Price: $36   From: Credo

For a glowing date-night look, add this Cheeky Cream Blush from RÓEN BEAUTY. It has a dewy wash of color you can build to your liking. 

Outfit 3: Back-to-office

J.Crew Drapey ruffle-collar button-up shirt
J.Crew

J.Crew Drapey ruffle-collar button-up shirt

Price: $89.50   From: J.Crew

For a chic office look, pair your denim maxi with a white blouse, like this button-up from J.Crew. We love the ruffle trim necktie -- perfect to wear for the holidays, too! 

J.Crew Skinny Italian leather belt
J.Crew

J.Crew Skinny Italian leather belt

Price: $23.70 40% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $39.50 Use promo code SHOPFALL
After tucking your blouse into your skirt, add a black leather belt to tie it all together.

Everlane The Italian Leather Day Heel
Everlane

Everlane The Italian Leather Day Heel

Price: $160   From: Everlane

Pair this look with comfortable heels, like these from Everlane. They feature a round toe and a 2-inch heel, so they're perfect for commuting to and from the office. 

French Connection structured tote in black
ASOS

French Connection structured tote in black

Price: $80 43% Savings
Original: $141

Original: $141
Finish your look with a staple black tote bag, ideal for your laptop, chargers, phone, and whatever other necessities you need.

Outfit 4: Winter getaway

H&M Jacquard-knit Turtleneck Sweater
H&#38;M

H&M Jacquard-knit Turtleneck Sweater

Price: $29.99   From: H&M

Bundle up! Start your winter getaway look with a cozy sweater. We love this turtleneck from H&M that would also pair well with light-wash or white jeans on another occasion.

Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Seamless Fabric Crew Bodysuit
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Seamless Fabric Crew Bodysuit

Price: $42.50 15% Savings
Original: $50

Original: $50
For extra warmth, add a simple long-sleeve bodysuit beneath your turtleneck. This would look great on its own with the skirt, too! 

Classic Slipper II
UGG

Classic Slipper II

Price: $120   From: UGG

What's a winter look without a pair of UGGs? Once you've gotten to your winter wonderland destination, slid into these classic slippers from UGG with a cup of hot chocolate. 

UNIQLO Ultra Light Down Puffer Parka
UNIQLO

UNIQLO Ultra Light Down Puffer Parka

Price: $129.90   From: UNIQLO

When it's time to head outside, zip up in this Ultra Light Down Puffer Parka from UNIQLO. It has water-repellent coating for light rain and will keep you nice and warm in the colder months.

Weleda Skin Food Original
Credo

Weleda Skin Food Original

Price: $18.99   From: Credo

If you're forgoing makeup and keeping things simple, add some Weleda Skin Food to moisturize dry skin. You can also use it on the high points of your face for an extra glow.

Additional skirts:

ASOS DESIGN Curve denim '90s' maxi skirt in washed black - BLACK
ASOS

ASOS DESIGN Curve denim '90s' maxi skirt in washed black - BLACK

Price: $46   From: ASOS

Reformation Jayde High Rise Denim Midi Skirt
Reformation

Reformation Jayde High Rise Denim Midi Skirt

Price: $128   From: Reformation

We The Free Come As You Are Denim Maxi Skirt
Free People

We The Free Come As You Are Denim Maxi Skirt

Price: $118   From: Free People

