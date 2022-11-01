We're putting our closets to work.
This time, we're eyeing a popular fall trend: the maxi skirt. It's an multifunctional wardrobe piece that can be dressed up or down and worn throughout the year, whether it's with boots in the fall or slides in the summer.
We've opted to style a denim maxi skirt four different ways, including an easy daytime look you can wear to brunch or on a cozy winter weekend away. We've also styled the skirt for date night, pairing it with a black tank top and cardigan.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
The maxi skirt
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Old Navy High-Waisted Split-Front Cut-Off Non-Stretch Jean Maxi Skirt
Start off with an on-trend denim maxi skirt, like this one from Old Navy. It's the perfect addition for your fall wardrobe and a good denim fit never gets old.
Outfit 1: Brunch with friends
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Quince Baby Alpaca-Wool Quarter Zip
This baby alpaca-wool quarter zip sweater is perfect to wear when you want to be both comfortable and on-trend.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Free People Jetsetter Crossbody Bag
Don't forget a cute bag! We love the color of this bag from Free People.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Reebok Lifestyle Club C 85
Complete this look with a comfortable pair of white sneakers. This pair features a cushioned foam insole and green detail.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Electric Picks Presley Hoops
We're finishing this outfit with a pair of Electric Picks hoops with textured detail.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
ROSE INC Satin Lip Color Refillable Hydrating Lipstick
For a pop of color on the lips, try this hydrating lipstick from Rose Inc.
Outfit 2: Dinner date
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Banana Republic Cavo Merino Tank
For a pretty date night look, start with a black sweater tank top tucked fully into your denim maxi skirt. This tank, from Banana Republic, features cable-knit detail in Merino wool.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
H&M Knee-high boots
If date night calls for heels, we love this look with a pair of black knee-high boots. Plus, they're a great staple to have in your fall and winter wardrobe.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Madewell Darkstone Statement Necklace
Add a little pizzazz to your look with a statement necklace. This one features a gold paperclip chain with a black pendant. You can also layer it with other dainty gold jewelry in your personal collection!
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Cardigan Sweater
In case it's cold, bring a black cardigan sweater for an extra layer. Wear it over your shoulder for an effortless vibe.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
RÓEN BEAUTY Cheeky Cream Blush
For a glowing date-night look, add this Cheeky Cream Blush from RÓEN BEAUTY. It has a dewy wash of color you can build to your liking.
Outfit 3: Back-to-office
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
J.Crew Drapey ruffle-collar button-up shirt
For a chic office look, pair your denim maxi with a white blouse, like this button-up from J.Crew. We love the ruffle trim necktie -- perfect to wear for the holidays, too!
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
J.Crew Skinny Italian leather belt
Price: $23.70 • 40% SavingsJ.CrewOriginal: $39.50 Use promo code SHOPFALL
After tucking your blouse into your skirt, add a black leather belt to tie it all together.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Heel
Pair this look with comfortable heels, like these from Everlane. They feature a round toe and a 2-inch heel, so they're perfect for commuting to and from the office.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
French Connection structured tote in black
Price: $80 • 43% SavingsASOSOriginal: $141
Finish your look with a staple black tote bag, ideal for your laptop, chargers, phone, and whatever other necessities you need.
Outfit 4: Winter getaway
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
H&M Jacquard-knit Turtleneck Sweater
Bundle up! Start your winter getaway look with a cozy sweater. We love this turtleneck from H&M that would also pair well with light-wash or white jeans on another occasion.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Seamless Fabric Crew BodysuitOriginal: $50
For extra warmth, add a simple long-sleeve bodysuit beneath your turtleneck. This would look great on its own with the skirt, too!
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Classic Slipper II
What's a winter look without a pair of UGGs? Once you've gotten to your winter wonderland destination, slid into these classic slippers from UGG with a cup of hot chocolate.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
UNIQLO Ultra Light Down Puffer Parka
When it's time to head outside, zip up in this Ultra Light Down Puffer Parka from UNIQLO. It has water-repellent coating for light rain and will keep you nice and warm in the colder months.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Weleda Skin Food Original
If you're forgoing makeup and keeping things simple, add some Weleda Skin Food to moisturize dry skin. You can also use it on the high points of your face for an extra glow.
Additional skirts:
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
ASOS DESIGN Curve denim '90s' maxi skirt in washed black - BLACK
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Reformation Jayde High Rise Denim Midi Skirt
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
We The Free Come As You Are Denim Maxi Skirt