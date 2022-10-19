In order to make our wardrobes work a little harder for us, we'restyling one closet staple four different ways -- a cardigan.

The cardigan is a classic sweater that's both cozy and chic and can be worn countless ways, whether it's open over a dress, buttoned beneath a blazer or layered over a T-shirt.

We're starting with a cozy women's boyfriend cardigan from Gap and styling it for a dinner with friends, a night out and more. We've paired it with versatile pieces, including straight-leg jeans, a black sweater dress or matching sweater pants.

Shop all options below:

The cardigan

Gap Gap CashSoft Boyfriend Cardigan Price: $79.95 • From: Gap Shop Now Start with a cozy oversized cardigan, like this boyfriend style from Gap. It's available in five neutral colors, including cozy brown, which is ideal for fall.

Outfit 1: Daytime errands

Everlane The Long-Sleeve Supima Square-Neck Bodysuit Price: $45 • From: Everlane Shop Now For an effortless daytime look, pair your cozy oversized cardigan with a fitted first layer. Try this long-sleeve square-neck bodysuit from Everlane made with 92% suprima cotton.

Abercrombie and Fitch Abercrombie and Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean Price: $90 • From: Abercrombie and Fitch Shop Now Keep it casual with a straight-leg jean, like this popular style from Abercrombie and Fitch. This wash will work in your closet year-round.

Zappos Sam Edelman Loraine Loafer Price: $149.95 • From: Zappos Shop Now Finish this look with an easy walking shoe, like a pair of on-trend loafers. We love this pair with its rich saddle color.

Sephora Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm Price: $16 • From: Sephora Shop Now For a pop of color, add this Rare Beauty lip balm in the shade Support (a beautiful plum brown).

Outfit 2: Dinner with friends

Abercrombie and Fitch Abercrombie and Fitch Corset Midi Sweater Dress Price : $63 • 30% Savings Abercrombie and Fitch Original: $90 Shop Now For a night out, pair your cardigan with this corset midi sweater dress to create a classy yet comfortable ensemble.

Nordstrom Jeffrey Campbell Bite Me Pointed Toe Mule Price: $149.95 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now For a little lift, add a pointed-toe mule like these by Jeffrey Campbell. We love the studded detail for a little extra flair.

Coach Outlet Madewell The Sydney Clutch Bag Price : $69.99 • 28% Savings Madewell Original: $98 Shop Now A little black bag is a must for fall (and every season, really). Try the leather Sydney Clutch Bag from Madewell with this look.

Madewell Madewell Puffed Small Hoop Earrings Price: $24 • From: Madewell Shop Now Don't forget to accessorize! For a night out, we love these puffed hoop earrings.

Outfit 3: Back-to-office

J.Crew J.Crew Slim-fit stretch cotton poplin shirt Price : $62.50 • 21% Savings J.Crew Original: $79.50 Shop Now For a go-to office look, start with another closet staple: the white button down. Layer this under your cardigan.

Old Navy Old Navy Soft-Brushed Oversized Blazer for Women Price : $39.99 • 50% Savings Old Navy Original: $79.99 Shop Now Add your cardigan over your white button-up. Then, add an oversized blazer over the cardigan for a multi-layered look that's sure to impress.

Everlane Everlane The Way-High Jean Price: $98 • From: Everlane Shop Now White we love a classic black trouser for the office, we also love the idea of a black jean to complete this look. This particular pair is high-rise to accentuate your waist and made from organic cotton with "touch of stretch," Everlane's website explains.

Madewell Madewell Toggle Chain Necklace Price: $32 • From: Madewell Shop Now Add a pop of gold with this toggle chain necklace. It's the perfect accessory to wear layered or on its own.

Beis Beis The Work Tote Price: $138 • From: Beis Shop Now Of course, a good work tote bag is key. Try this one from Beis, featuring flat shoulder straps with full zip closure. Plus, there's a removable interior zip pouch, a large zip pocket, and a padded laptop sleeve pocket among other details.

Road trip

Gap CashSoft Straight Sweater Pants Price: $69.95 • From: Gap Shop Now Did someone say "matching set?" Luckily for us, the Gap boyfriend cardigan has a pair of matching sweater pants. We love the idea of pairing these with the cardigan for a day of travel, whether it's a road trip or a long flight.

J.Crew J.Crew trainers in metallic Price : $69.50 • 29% Savings J.Crew Original: $98 Shop Now Pair your sweater ensemble with these trainers with an upper made from 100% recycled nylon. Plus, it has a metallic leather heel and a cushy gel insert.

Nordstrom Barbour Emmeline Tartan Scarf Price: $70 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now Accessorize this cozy look with some extra warmth: we love this Barbour scarf in its herringbone weave pattern.

Quince Quince Mongolian Cashmere Tee Price: $44.90 • From: Quince Shop Now Layer a cashmere tee like this one from Quince under your sweater. It's made from 100% grade-A Mongolian cashmere and we guarantee you'll be able to style this year-round.

Additional cardigans:

Nordstrom Madewell Cameron Ribbed Coziest Yarn Cardigan Sweater Price: $98 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

Nordstrom Proenza Schouler Rib Belted Wool Blend Cardigan Price : $447 • 70% Savings Nordstrom Original: $1490 Shop Now

