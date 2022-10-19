In order to make our wardrobes work a little harder for us, we'restyling one closet staple four different ways -- a cardigan.

The cardigan is a classic sweater that's both cozy and chic and can be worn countless ways, whether it's open over a dress, buttoned beneath a blazer or layered over a T-shirt.

We're starting with a cozy women's boyfriend cardigan from Gap and styling it for a dinner with friends, a night out and more. We've paired it with versatile pieces, including straight-leg jeans, a black sweater dress or matching sweater pants.

Shop all options below:

The cardigan

Gap CashSoft Boyfriend Cardigan
Gap

Price: $79.95   From: Gap

Shop Now

Start with a cozy oversized cardigan, like this boyfriend style from Gap. It's available in five neutral colors, including cozy brown, which is ideal for fall.

Outfit 1: Daytime errands

The Long-Sleeve Supima Square-Neck Bodysuit
Everlane

Price: $45   From: Everlane

Shop Now

For an effortless daytime look, pair your cozy oversized cardigan with a fitted first layer. Try this long-sleeve square-neck bodysuit from Everlane made with 92% suprima cotton. 

Abercrombie and Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch

Price: $90   From: Abercrombie and Fitch

Shop Now

Keep it casual with a straight-leg jean, like this popular style from Abercrombie and Fitch. This wash will work in your closet year-round.

Sam Edelman Loraine Loafer
Zappos

Price: $149.95   From: Zappos

Shop Now

Finish this look with an easy walking shoe, like a pair of on-trend loafers. We love this pair with its rich saddle color. 

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm
Sephora

Price: $16   From: Sephora

Shop Now

For a pop of color, add this Rare Beauty lip balm in the shade Support (a beautiful plum brown).

Outfit 2: Dinner with friends

Abercrombie and Fitch Corset Midi Sweater Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch

Price: $63 30% SavingsAbercrombie and Fitch

Original: $90
Shop Now

For a night out, pair your cardigan with this corset midi sweater dress to create a classy yet comfortable ensemble. 

Jeffrey Campbell Bite Me Pointed Toe Mule
Nordstrom

Price: $149.95   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

For a little lift, add a pointed-toe mule like these by Jeffrey Campbell. We love the studded detail for a little extra flair. 

Madewell The Sydney Clutch Bag
Coach Outlet

Price: $69.99 28% SavingsMadewell

Original: $98
Shop Now

A little black bag is a must for fall (and every season, really). Try the leather Sydney Clutch Bag from Madewell with this look. 

Madewell Puffed Small Hoop Earrings
Madewell

Price: $24   From: Madewell

Shop Now

Don't forget to accessorize! For a night out, we love these puffed hoop earrings.

Outfit 3: Back-to-office

J.Crew Slim-fit stretch cotton poplin shirt
J.Crew

Price: $62.50 21% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $79.50
Shop Now

For a go-to office look, start with another closet staple: the white button down. Layer this under your cardigan.

Old Navy Soft-Brushed Oversized Blazer for Women
Old Navy

Price: $39.99 50% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $79.99
Shop Now

Add your cardigan over your white button-up. Then, add an oversized blazer over the cardigan for a multi-layered look that's sure to impress. 

Everlane The Way-High Jean
Everlane

Price: $98   From: Everlane

Shop Now

White we love a classic black trouser for the office, we also love the idea of a black jean to complete this look. This particular pair is high-rise to accentuate your waist and made from organic cotton with "touch of stretch," Everlane's website explains. 

Madewell Toggle Chain Necklace
Madewell

Price: $32   From: Madewell

Shop Now

Add a pop of gold with this toggle chain necklace. It's the perfect accessory to wear layered or on its own. 

Beis The Work Tote
Beis

Price: $138   From: Beis

Shop Now

Of course, a good work tote bag is key. Try this one from Beis, featuring flat shoulder straps with full zip closure. Plus, there's a removable interior zip pouch, a large zip pocket, and a padded laptop sleeve pocket among other details. 

Road trip

CashSoft Straight Sweater Pants
Gap

Price: $69.95   From: Gap

Shop Now

Did someone say "matching set?" Luckily for us, the Gap boyfriend cardigan has a pair of matching sweater pants. We love the idea of pairing these with the cardigan for a day of travel, whether it's a road trip or a long flight. 

J.Crew trainers in metallic
J.Crew

Price: $69.50 29% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $98
Shop Now

Pair your sweater ensemble with these trainers with an upper made from 100% recycled nylon. Plus, it has a metallic leather heel and a cushy gel insert.

Barbour Emmeline Tartan Scarf
Nordstrom

Price: $70   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

Accessorize this cozy look with some extra warmth: we love this Barbour scarf in its herringbone weave pattern.

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Tee
Quince

Price: $44.90   From: Quince

Shop Now

Layer a cashmere tee like this one from Quince under your sweater. It's made from 100% grade-A Mongolian cashmere and we guarantee you'll be able to style this year-round.

Editor's Picks

Additional cardigans:

Everlane The Felted Merino Cardigan
Everlane

Price: $145   From: Everlane

Shop Now

Madewell Cameron Ribbed Coziest Yarn Cardigan Sweater
Nordstrom

Price: $98   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

Proenza Schouler Rib Belted Wool Blend Cardigan
Nordstrom

Price: $447 70% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $1490
Shop Now

H&#38;M Long rib-knit cardigan
H&#38;M

Price: $29.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

H&#38;M Mohair-blend Cardigan
H&#38;M

Price: $74.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

H&#38;M Rib-knit Cardigan
H&#38;M

Price: $19.99   From: H&M

Shop Now