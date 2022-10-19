The cardigan is a classic sweater that's both cozy and chic and can be worn countless ways, whether it's open over a dress, buttoned beneath a blazer or layered over a T-shirt.
We're starting with a cozy women's boyfriend cardigan from Gap and styling it for a dinner with friends, a night out and more. We've paired it with versatile pieces, including straight-leg jeans, a black sweater dress or matching sweater pants.
The cardigan
Gap CashSoft Boyfriend Cardigan
Start with a cozy oversized cardigan, like this boyfriend style from Gap. It's available in five neutral colors, including cozy brown, which is ideal for fall.
Outfit 1: Daytime errands
The Long-Sleeve Supima Square-Neck Bodysuit
For an effortless daytime look, pair your cozy oversized cardigan with a fitted first layer. Try this long-sleeve square-neck bodysuit from Everlane made with 92% suprima cotton.
Abercrombie and Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Keep it casual with a straight-leg jean, like this popular style from Abercrombie and Fitch. This wash will work in your closet year-round.
Sam Edelman Loraine Loafer
Finish this look with an easy walking shoe, like a pair of on-trend loafers. We love this pair with its rich saddle color.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm
For a pop of color, add this Rare Beauty lip balm in the shade Support (a beautiful plum brown).
Outfit 2: Dinner with friends
Abercrombie and Fitch Corset Midi Sweater DressOriginal: $90
For a night out, pair your cardigan with this corset midi sweater dress to create a classy yet comfortable ensemble.
Jeffrey Campbell Bite Me Pointed Toe Mule
For a little lift, add a pointed-toe mule like these by Jeffrey Campbell. We love the studded detail for a little extra flair.
Madewell The Sydney Clutch Bag
Price: $69.99 • 28% SavingsMadewellOriginal: $98
A little black bag is a must for fall (and every season, really). Try the leather Sydney Clutch Bag from Madewell with this look.
Madewell Puffed Small Hoop Earrings
Don't forget to accessorize! For a night out, we love these puffed hoop earrings.
Outfit 3: Back-to-office
J.Crew Slim-fit stretch cotton poplin shirt
Price: $62.50 • 21% SavingsJ.CrewOriginal: $79.50
For a go-to office look, start with another closet staple: the white button down. Layer this under your cardigan.
Old Navy Soft-Brushed Oversized Blazer for Women
Price: $39.99 • 50% SavingsOld NavyOriginal: $79.99
Add your cardigan over your white button-up. Then, add an oversized blazer over the cardigan for a multi-layered look that's sure to impress.
Everlane The Way-High Jean
White we love a classic black trouser for the office, we also love the idea of a black jean to complete this look. This particular pair is high-rise to accentuate your waist and made from organic cotton with "touch of stretch," Everlane's website explains.
Madewell Toggle Chain Necklace
Add a pop of gold with this toggle chain necklace. It's the perfect accessory to wear layered or on its own.
Beis The Work Tote
Of course, a good work tote bag is key. Try this one from Beis, featuring flat shoulder straps with full zip closure. Plus, there's a removable interior zip pouch, a large zip pocket, and a padded laptop sleeve pocket among other details.
Road trip
CashSoft Straight Sweater Pants
Did someone say "matching set?" Luckily for us, the Gap boyfriend cardigan has a pair of matching sweater pants. We love the idea of pairing these with the cardigan for a day of travel, whether it's a road trip or a long flight.
J.Crew trainers in metallic
Price: $69.50 • 29% SavingsJ.CrewOriginal: $98
Pair your sweater ensemble with these trainers with an upper made from 100% recycled nylon. Plus, it has a metallic leather heel and a cushy gel insert.
Barbour Emmeline Tartan Scarf
Accessorize this cozy look with some extra warmth: we love this Barbour scarf in its herringbone weave pattern.
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Tee
Layer a cashmere tee like this one from Quince under your sweater. It's made from 100% grade-A Mongolian cashmere and we guarantee you'll be able to style this year-round.
Everlane The Felted Merino Cardigan
Madewell Cameron Ribbed Coziest Yarn Cardigan Sweater
Proenza Schouler Rib Belted Wool Blend Cardigan
Price: $447 • 70% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $1490
H&M Long rib-knit cardigan
H&M Mohair-blend Cardigan
