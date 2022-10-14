In an effort to make our wardrobes work a little harder for us, we're styling one closet staple four different ways.

The staple, an effortless silky black slip dress, is perfect to have hanging in your closet year-round. It can be dressed up or down, worn minimally on warmer nights and layered up for cooler nights. Plus, it's a no-frills style that's as comfortable as it is chic.

We're starting with a 100% washable silk slip dress from Quince and styling it for everything from a weekend hang or a night out to a snuggly movie night on the couch. We've paired it with other cozy pieces for fall and shopped for accessories to help complete each look.

Check it all out below and get ready to shop!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

The slip dress

Quince Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress Price: $79.90 • From: Quince Shop Now Start with a black silk slip dress, like this 100% washable one from Quince. It's a year-round staple you'll be able to style for multiple occasions.

Outfit 1: Cozy night in

Quince Quince Mongolian Cashmere Duster Cardigan Sweater Price: $99.90 • From: Quince Shop Now For a cozy movie night on the couch, pair your slip dress with a cashmere duster like this grey one made from 100% Grade-A Mongolian cashmere.

UGG UGG Scuffette II Price: $95 • From: UGG Shop Now This ensemble isn't complete without a pair of warm slippers. Try slipping these on from UGG and we're pretty sure you'll never want to take them off.

Quince Quince 100% Washable Silk Scrunchies Price: $19.90 • From: Quince Shop Now Complete your look with a silk scrunchie made from 100% mulberry silk.

Outfit 2: Office chic

H&M H&M Single-breasted Jacket Price: $39.99 • From: H&M Shop Now For a chic office look, start by wearing your slip dress under an oversized black blazer.

H&M H&M Waist Belt Price: $24.99 • From: H&M Shop Now To cinch in your waist, take a black waist belt, like this one from H&M, and wear it over your buttoned blazer.

Everlane Everlane The Italian Leather Day Ballet Flat Price: $130 • From: Everlane Shop Now Finish this look with a comfortable ballet flat.

Outfit 3: Weekend hang

Quince Quince Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Crewneck Sweater Price: $89.90 • From: Quince Shop Now For an effortless weekend ensemble, wear your slip dress beneath a cozy sweater, like this crewneck style from Quince.

Cariuma Cariuma Off-White Canvas Sneaker Price: $79 • From: Cariuma Shop Now Keep this look casual with your favorite pair of sneakers.

Quince Quince Chunky Hoop Earrings Price: $44.90 • From: Quince Shop Now Dress things up with a pair of chunky hoop earrings.

ASOS ASOS DESIGN bonded bucket bag Price: $32 • From: ASOS Shop Now Throw everything you need for the day (phone, wallet, keys, etc.) into a black bucket bag and be on your way!

Outfit 4: Night out

Nordstrom Sam Edelman Brit Jewel Mule Price: $150 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now Show off your slip dress for a night out paired with these jeweled mules, available at Nordstrom. They're the perfect shoe for any holiday party, too!

Anthropologie By Anthropologie The Frankie Clutch Price: $80 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now Add a little extra shine with this clutch, available in multiple colors for any look.

H&M H&M Tie Belt Coat Price: $74.99 • From: H&M Shop Now Stay warm with a coat thrown over your slip dress and tied at the waist.

Additional slip dresses:

Skims Skims Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress Price: $78 • From: Skims Shop Now

Nordstrom Standards & Practices Cowl Neck Satin Slipdress Price: $88 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now