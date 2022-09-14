Everlane's new capsule collection is here and it may be just what you need to feel prepared for fall weather.

Everlane Editions is "a series of curated collections featuring tailored classics that are made to last, using responsibly sourced and lower impact materials," the brands says. "Your forever wardrobe is here."

Photo courtesy of Everlane

Everlane will release a new volume of the collection each season. This first one, titled The Power of 10, features 10 key items including a relaxed shirt, a cropped crew sweater, The 80's Blazer and a trench coat in three different colors.

The items "combine elevated style with high quality, low-maintenance materials while having minimal impact on the environment," according to the company.

Photo courtesy of Everlane

Together, these versatile pieces allow you to style your fall wardrobe in fresh and new ways.

Everlane Everlane The ReWool ’80s Blazer Price: $228 • From: Everlane Shop Now The '80s Blazer features a classic notch collar and an oversized silhouette. We love it styled with a t-shirt and jeans or paired with a black turtleneck dress.

Everlane The ReWool Way-High Drape Pant Price: $148 • From: Everlane Shop Now Wear these houndstooth drape pants with the matching '80s blazer or with a blouse for the perfect office ensemble.

Everlane The Gathered Drape Trench Price: $198 • From: Everlane Shop Now A classic trench coat never goes out of style, and this one is no exception. It is available in four different colors and features storm flaps with gathered detail at the shoulders.

Everlane The Clean Silk Relaxed Shirt Price: $150 • From: Everlane Shop Now You're looking at another wardrobe staple. This relaxed shirt is made from 100% silk and "dyed with bluesign-approved dyes, which are safer for dyehouse workers and better for the environment," Everlane's website explains.

Everlane The Boxy Oxford Price: $80 • From: Everlane Shop Now This Oxford shirt will go with just about anything: Wear it into the fall with trousers or dark denim and a sweater over your shoulders. Transition into spring with a pair of shorts and a flat shoe. Plus, it's available in 8 different colors, including classic white, seafoam green, and a blue stripe.

Everlane The ReCashmere Oversized Turtleneck Price: $230 • From: Everlane Shop Now Of course, a turtleneck sweater is a classic fall/winter stable. This one comes in Core Black, Bright Navy, Kambaba and Light Camel. Style the camel, for example, with a pair of denim jeans and a nude ballet flat. Wear the black turtleneck with light denim and black boots for a chic daytime look.

Everlane The ReCashmere Boxy Crew Price: $185 • From: Everlane Shop Now "Made from a premium blend of recycled Italian cashmere and wool, The ReCashmere Boxy Crew Sweater features a slightly cropped, boxy fit with a ribbed neckline, cuffs, and hem—it’s luxury, reimagined," Everlane's website reads.

Everlane The Way-High Sailor Jean Price: $118 • From: Everlane Shop Now Style the Way-High Sailor Jean with the '80s blazer, any of the capsule's sweaters or shirts, and beyond. With a jean like this one, you'll find plenty of ways to rock it.

Everlane The Organic Cotton Crew Price: $30 • From: Everlane Shop Now A cotton crew is a year-round staple, as it can be worn as a layering piece or on its own. This one is available in nine neutral colors.

