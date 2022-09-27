National Scarf Day is today, Sept. 27, and it's giving us another reason to shop for fall!

Scarves are one of our favorite accessories of the season. They're versatile, can change up the look of any outfit, and can be worn multiple ways.

We love a large scarf worn open and over your shoulders with a belt over top to create one cohesive fall ensemble. We also love scarves wrapped around the neck and tucked into a coat for style and warmth all in one.

Some of our favorite fall picks include cozy cashmere and wool, scarves in neutral colors for a go-to piece to add to any outfit, and also scarves in autumnal prints and unique designs to really make a statement.

Shop our picks below and get cozy right now.

Sign up for our new "GMA" Shop newsletter to get the latest deals delivered to your inbox and discover more products to help you live your best life.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Hat Attack Studio Lofty Scarf
Revolve

Hat Attack Studio Lofty Scarf

Price: $92   From: Revolve

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Rag &#38; Bone Addison Skinny Recycled Wool Scarf
Revolve

Rag & Bone Addison Skinny Recycled Wool Scarf

Price: $150   From: Revolve

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
H&#38;M Scarf
H&#38;M

H&M Scarf

Price: $12.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
H&M Jacquard-weave Scarf
H&M

H&M Jacquard-weave Scarf

Price: $17.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Free People Skye Stripe Fringe Scarf
Free People

Free People Skye Stripe Fringe Scarf

Price: $58   From: Free People

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Free People University Rib Sweater Scarf
Free People

Free People University Rib Sweater Scarf

Price: $68   From: Free People

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Everlane The Felted Merino Waffle-Knit Scarf
Everlane

Everlane The Felted Merino Waffle-Knit Scarf

Price: $23 70% SavingsEverlane

Original: $78
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Everlane The Cozy-Stretch Pocket Scarf
Everlane

Everlane The Cozy-Stretch Pocket Scarf

Price: $23 70% SavingsEverlane

Original: $78
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Everlane The Cashmere Bandana
Everlane

Everlane The Cashmere Bandana

Price: $65   From: Everlane

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Lululemon Woven Wool Scarf
Lululemon

Lululemon Woven Wool Scarf

Price: $68   From: Lululemon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
ASOS DESIGN supersoft long woven scarf with tassels in pink
ASOS

ASOS DESIGN supersoft long woven scarf with tassels in pink

Price: $19.50   From: ASOS

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
ASOS DESIGN oversized wool-blend scarf with tassels in oatmeal
ASOS

ASOS DESIGN oversized wool-blend scarf with tassels in oatmeal

Price: $40   From: ASOS

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
ASOS DESIGN abstract linear flower jacquard scarf in multi
ASOS

ASOS DESIGN abstract linear flower jacquard scarf in multi

Price: $28   From: ASOS

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Banana Republic Plaid Wool Scarf
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Plaid Wool Scarf

Price: $75   From: Banana Republic

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Portolano Embellished Scarf
Saks off 5th

Portolano Embellished Scarf

Price: $109.99 38% SavingsSaks off 5th

Original: $180
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Portolano Ribbed Cashmere Scarf
Saks off 5th

Portolano Ribbed Cashmere Scarf

Price: $89.99 50% SavingsSaks off 5th

Original: $180
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Treasure &#38; Bond Thermal Knit Scarf
Nordstrom

Treasure & Bond Thermal Knit Scarf

Price: $45   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
UGG Sherpa Oversized Scarf
UGG

UGG Sherpa Oversized Scarf

Price: $65   From: UGG

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Acne Studios Vally Plaid Alpaca, Wool &#38; Mohair Blend Scarf
Nordstrom

Acne Studios Vally Plaid Alpaca, Wool & Mohair Blend Scarf

Price: $290   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
kate spade botanical stripe oblong scarf
Nordstrom

kate spade botanical stripe oblong scarf

Price: $98   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Madewell Denvale Plaid Blanket Scarf
Nordstrom

Madewell Denvale Plaid Blanket Scarf

Price: $59.50   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Lauren Ralph Lauren Women&#39;s Brushed Scarf with Twisted Fringe
Macy&#39;s

Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Brushed Scarf with Twisted Fringe

Price: $68   From: Macy's

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Banana Republic Cable Cashmere Scarf
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Cable Cashmere Scarf

Price: $164.97 40% SavingsBanana Republic

Original: $275
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Old Navy Plaid Flannel Scarf for Women
Old Navy

Old Navy Plaid Flannel Scarf for Women

Price: $18 9% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $19.99
Shop Now