National Scarf Day is today, Sept. 27, and it's giving us another reason to shop for fall!

Scarves are one of our favorite accessories of the season. They're versatile, can change up the look of any outfit, and can be worn multiple ways.

We love a large scarf worn open and over your shoulders with a belt over top to create one cohesive fall ensemble. We also love scarves wrapped around the neck and tucked into a coat for style and warmth all in one.

Some of our favorite fall picks include cozy cashmere and wool, scarves in neutral colors for a go-to piece to add to any outfit, and also scarves in autumnal prints and unique designs to really make a statement.

Shop our picks below and get cozy right now.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Revolve Rag & Bone Addison Skinny Recycled Wool Scarf Price: $150 • From: Revolve Shop Now

Everlane Everlane The Felted Merino Waffle-Knit Scarf Price : $23 • 70% Savings Everlane Original: $78 Shop Now

Everlane Everlane The Cozy-Stretch Pocket Scarf Price : $23 • 70% Savings Everlane Original: $78 Shop Now

ASOS ASOS DESIGN supersoft long woven scarf with tassels in pink Price: $19.50 • From: ASOS Shop Now

ASOS ASOS DESIGN oversized wool-blend scarf with tassels in oatmeal Price: $40 • From: ASOS Shop Now

ASOS ASOS DESIGN abstract linear flower jacquard scarf in multi Price: $28 • From: ASOS Shop Now

Nordstrom Acne Studios Vally Plaid Alpaca, Wool & Mohair Blend Scarf Price: $290 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

Nordstrom kate spade botanical stripe oblong scarf Price: $98 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

Macy's Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Brushed Scarf with Twisted Fringe Price: $68 • From: Macy's Shop Now

Banana Republic Banana Republic Cable Cashmere Scarf Price : $164.97 • 40% Savings Banana Republic Original: $275 Shop Now

