National Scarf Day is today, Sept. 27, and it's giving us another reason to shop for fall!
Scarves are one of our favorite accessories of the season. They're versatile, can change up the look of any outfit, and can be worn multiple ways.
We love a large scarf worn open and over your shoulders with a belt over top to create one cohesive fall ensemble. We also love scarves wrapped around the neck and tucked into a coat for style and warmth all in one.
Some of our favorite fall picks include cozy cashmere and wool, scarves in neutral colors for a go-to piece to add to any outfit, and also scarves in autumnal prints and unique designs to really make a statement.
Shop our picks below and get cozy right now.
Sign up for our new "GMA" Shop newsletter to get the latest deals delivered to your inbox and discover more products to help you live your best life.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Hat Attack Studio Lofty Scarf
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Rag & Bone Addison Skinny Recycled Wool Scarf
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Free People Skye Stripe Fringe Scarf
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Free People University Rib Sweater Scarf
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Everlane The Felted Merino Waffle-Knit Scarf
Price: $23 • 70% SavingsEverlaneOriginal: $78
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Everlane The Cozy-Stretch Pocket Scarf
Price: $23 • 70% SavingsEverlaneOriginal: $78
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Everlane The Cashmere Bandana
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Lululemon Woven Wool Scarf
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
ASOS DESIGN supersoft long woven scarf with tassels in pink
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
ASOS DESIGN oversized wool-blend scarf with tassels in oatmeal
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
ASOS DESIGN abstract linear flower jacquard scarf in multi
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Banana Republic Plaid Wool Scarf
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Portolano Embellished Scarf
Price: $109.99 • 38% SavingsSaks off 5thOriginal: $180
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Portolano Ribbed Cashmere Scarf
Price: $89.99 • 50% SavingsSaks off 5thOriginal: $180
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Treasure & Bond Thermal Knit Scarf
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
UGG Sherpa Oversized Scarf
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Acne Studios Vally Plaid Alpaca, Wool & Mohair Blend Scarf
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
kate spade botanical stripe oblong scarf
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Madewell Denvale Plaid Blanket Scarf
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Brushed Scarf with Twisted Fringe
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Banana Republic Cable Cashmere ScarfOriginal: $275
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Old Navy Plaid Flannel Scarf for Women
Price: $18 • 9% SavingsOld NavyOriginal: $19.99