Maxi skirts are having a major moment!

While minis reigned supreme last fall, fashion enthusiasts are opting for more length and going for maxi skirts this season.

From fashion month street style to high fashion runways ranging from Givenchy, Altuzarra, Prada and many more — it was hard to miss the elongated skirt that looks like it's here to stay a while.

Throughout the past few months, we've also seen A-listers such as Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa and more giving the maxi skirt trend a try.

Editor's Picks

The great thing about maxi skirts is they can be dressed up or dressed down and come in a wide variety of styles that allow you to really make the trend your own.

Whether you are looking for something sparkly or a casual pick, "GMA" has curated a list of several standouts for every occasion and every price point.

Just ahead, see and shop one of the best fall fashion trends.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

High-Waisted Split-Front Cut-Off Non-Stretch Jean Maxi Skirt for Women
Old Navy

Price: $39.99   From: Old Navy

Mare Mare x Anthropologie Sequin Train Maxi Skirt
Anthropologie

Price: $228   From: Anthropologie

Lucy Maxi Skirt
Revolve

Price: $80   From: Revolve

Mango Slit Hem Maxi Skirt
Nordstrom

Price: $49.99   From: Nordstrom

The Easy Button-Front Skirt
Everlane

Price: $39 50% SavingsEverlane

Original: $78
Elevated Satin Maxi Skirt
Abercrombie &#38; Fitch

Price: $68 15% SavingsAbercrombie &#38; Fitch

Original: $80
Pleated pull-on midi skirt
J. Crew

Price: $128   From: J. Crew

ASOS DESIGN Curve denim &#39;90s&#39; maxi skirt in washed black - BLACK
ASOS

Price: $46   From: ASOS

Urban Renewal Remade Cargo Utility Maxi Skirt
Urban Outfitters

Price: $89   From: Urban Outfitters

Solid Maxi Skirt
Saks Off Fifth

Price: $49.99 54% SavingsRenee C.

Original: $110
