Maxi skirts are having a major moment!

While minis reigned supreme last fall, fashion enthusiasts are opting for more length and going for maxi skirts this season.

From fashion month street style to high fashion runways ranging from Givenchy, Altuzarra, Prada and many more — it was hard to miss the elongated skirt that looks like it's here to stay a while.

Throughout the past few months, we've also seen A-listers such as Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa and more giving the maxi skirt trend a try.

The great thing about maxi skirts is they can be dressed up or dressed down and come in a wide variety of styles that allow you to really make the trend your own.

Whether you are looking for something sparkly or a casual pick, "GMA" has curated a list of several standouts for every occasion and every price point.

Just ahead, see and shop one of the best fall fashion trends.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Anthropologie Mare Mare x Anthropologie Sequin Train Maxi Skirt Price: $228 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now

Everlane The Easy Button-Front Skirt Price : $39 • 50% Savings Everlane Original: $78 Shop Now

ASOS ASOS DESIGN Curve denim '90s' maxi skirt in washed black - BLACK Price: $46 • From: ASOS Shop Now

