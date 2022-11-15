Mariah Carey is bringing fans a feel-good collection this holiday season.

The Grammy award-winning singer has teamed up with bath and body company Find Your Happy Place to launch a sensorial holiday-themed collection. The limited edition product lineup includes candles, bath gel, body lotions, bath bombs and more to put you in a merry mood.

The new launch includes three lines: Winter Wonderland, Home for the Holidays and Cozy in Cashmere. Each features a mashup of festive scents such as nutmeg, candy canes and sugared snow.

Below, shop some standout picks from Carey's Find Your Happy Place bath and body collection, available exclusively at Walmart.

Winter Wonderland

This line incorporates the whimsical smells of fresh pine, crushed candy cane, sugared snow, mistletoe and balsam.

Home for the Holidays

With this line, you will get a welcoming whiff of aromatic nutmeg, pumpkin puree, spiced chai and sweet cream.

See and shop more great picks from the collection here.