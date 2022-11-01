If you live in a climate where fall and winter weather can be challenging, then you know how important it is to invest in a functional pair of boots.

Of course, it’s a win-win if those functional all-weather boots are fashionable and trendy, too.

Whether you're shopping for Sorels, Uggs or Dr. Martens, check out these 15 pairs of boots that will keep you warm, dry and looking chic at the same time.

Women's

Nordstrom Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot Price: $99.95 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now A lug sole amplifies the utilitarian appeal of this upgraded, water-resistant version of a classic Chelsea boot.

Nordstrom Ugg Classic Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot price : $127.50 • 25% Savings Nordstrom Original: $170 Shop Now Pretreated to protect against moisture and staining, this timeless UGG boot is comfier and cozier than ever, with a soft lining crafted from genuine shearling. The Treadlite sole adds increased cushioning, durability and traction on both wet and dry surfaces.

Backcountry Free PeoplePolar Queen Faux Fur Boot Price: $188 • From: Backcountry Shop Now When winter weather rolls into town you will find us pulling on the Fable Faux Fur Boot. These boots thrive out on the town where we can pair them with jeans or a fancier outfit. Meanwhile, the warmth keeps our toes happy and has even encouraged us to wear these while commuting to the ski hill.

Backcountry Free PeoplePolar Queen Faux Fur Boot Price: $198 • From: Backcountry Shop Now The Polar Queen Faux Fur Boot is our go-to winter style for before and après-anything. Rugged leather and plush faux fur offer luxurious warmth and high-end style, and the chunky platform and lace-up closure deliver throwback vibes that are so, so hot.

ASOS Topshop Ace leather chunky chelsea boot in khaki Price : $107 • 39% Savings ASOS Original: $178 Shop Now You won't regret slipping into this chunky pair of khaki boots all fall and through winter. Aside from the great color, this pair is also great for keeping your feet warm during cooler winter temps.

Revlove Dr. Martens 1460 8-Eye Boot Price: $170 • From: Revlove Shop Now We can't talk about fall boots without bringing up Dr. Marten. These beloved boots are great to pair with everything from casual looks to dressier looks that need a little edge.

Saks Off Fifth Stuart Weitzman Tyler Ultralift Leather Lug Boots Price : $299.99 • 53% Savings Saks Off Fifth Original: $650 Shop Now If your are looking for a quality pair of winter boots, look no further. This durable pair is equal parts fashionable and functional. It features soft leather, chunky soles and a nice firm grip.

Men's

Nordstrom Sorel Madson II Moc Toe Waterproof Boot price : $138.75 • 25% Savings Nordstrom Original: $185 Shop Now Ready for seasons of rainy days, this seam-sealed waterproof boot is designed for optimal comfort with its padded collar, EVA cushioning and sturdy tread sole.

Macy's Timberland Men’s 6-inch Premium Waterproof Boots Price: $210 • From: Macy's Shop Now This classic pair is a longtime favorite that's easy to style and waterproof. Rock them for a casual night out or rainy day errands.

Nordstrom L.L.BEAN 8" Waterproof Bean Boot Price: $139 to $149 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now This waterproof lace-up style is perfect for getting through rain, puddles, slush and beyond. Plus, there's a removable insole — allowing you to adjust as needed.

Everlane The Desert Boot Price : $63 • 49% Savings Everlane Original: $125 Shop Now Everlane's Desert Boot can easily take you from the office to an after-work happy hour. Offering sneaker-level comfort, these boots also feature a lace-up closure and contrast stitching on the back heels.

J.Crew Cascade boots in tumbled leather Price: $298 • From: J.Crew Shop Now Snag the bestselling pair right now for 40% when you use code SHOPFALL. Perfect for hikers ready to explore the outdoors this season, these trekking boots have a stylish leather upper while also containing a sturdy rubber sole.

Children's

Zappos SOREL Kids Whitney II Strap Price: $69.95 • From: Zappos Shop Now These kids' snow boots boast a waterproof boot that seals the elements out with durable waterproof nylon construction featuring 200g insulation, a comfy cuff and soft fleece lining.

H&M Warm-lined Boots Price: $29.99 • From: H&M Shop Now Ankle boots in faux leather. Lacing at front, zipper at one side and loop at back to put on and take off boots with ease. Soft velboa lining and insoles to keep feet warm. Chunky, patterned soles. Sole thickness 1 1/2 inch

H&M Warm-lined Padded Boots Price: $49.99 • From: H&M Shop Now Who could deny these wonderful winter-ready boots? This pair is lightly padded with quilted woven fabric, and also has a back loop for—making them easy to pull on and off.