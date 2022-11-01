If you live in a climate where fall and winter weather can be challenging, then you know how important it is to invest in a functional pair of boots.
Of course, it’s a win-win if those functional all-weather boots are fashionable and trendy, too.
Whether you're shopping for Sorels, Uggs or Dr. Martens, check out these 15 pairs of boots that will keep you warm, dry and looking chic at the same time.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
Women's
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot
A lug sole amplifies the utilitarian appeal of this upgraded, water-resistant version of a classic Chelsea boot.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Ugg Classic Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot
price: $127.50 • 25% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $170
Pretreated to protect against moisture and staining, this timeless UGG boot is comfier and cozier than ever, with a soft lining crafted from genuine shearling. The Treadlite sole adds increased cushioning, durability and traction on both wet and dry surfaces.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Free PeoplePolar Queen Faux Fur Boot
When winter weather rolls into town you will find us pulling on the Fable Faux Fur Boot. These boots thrive out on the town where we can pair them with jeans or a fancier outfit. Meanwhile, the warmth keeps our toes happy and has even encouraged us to wear these while commuting to the ski hill.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Free PeoplePolar Queen Faux Fur Boot
The Polar Queen Faux Fur Boot is our go-to winter style for before and après-anything. Rugged leather and plush faux fur offer luxurious warmth and high-end style, and the chunky platform and lace-up closure deliver throwback vibes that are so, so hot.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Topshop Ace leather chunky chelsea boot in khaki
Price: $107 • 39% SavingsASOSOriginal: $178
You won't regret slipping into this chunky pair of khaki boots all fall and through winter. Aside from the great color, this pair is also great for keeping your feet warm during cooler winter temps.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Dr. Martens 1460 8-Eye Boot
We can't talk about fall boots without bringing up Dr. Marten. These beloved boots are great to pair with everything from casual looks to dressier looks that need a little edge.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Stuart Weitzman Tyler Ultralift Leather Lug BootsOriginal: $650
If your are looking for a quality pair of winter boots, look no further. This durable pair is equal parts fashionable and functional. It features soft leather, chunky soles and a nice firm grip.
Men's
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Sorel Madson II Moc Toe Waterproof Boot
price: $138.75 • 25% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $185
Ready for seasons of rainy days, this seam-sealed waterproof boot is designed for optimal comfort with its padded collar, EVA cushioning and sturdy tread sole.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Timberland Men’s 6-inch Premium Waterproof Boots
This classic pair is a longtime favorite that's easy to style and waterproof. Rock them for a casual night out or rainy day errands.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
L.L.BEAN 8" Waterproof Bean Boot
This waterproof lace-up style is perfect for getting through rain, puddles, slush and beyond. Plus, there's a removable insole — allowing you to adjust as needed.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
The Desert Boot
Price: $63 • 49% SavingsEverlaneOriginal: $125
Everlane's Desert Boot can easily take you from the office to an after-work happy hour. Offering sneaker-level comfort, these boots also feature a lace-up closure and contrast stitching on the back heels.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Cascade boots in tumbled leather
Snag the bestselling pair right now for 40% when you use code SHOPFALL. Perfect for hikers ready to explore the outdoors this season, these trekking boots have a stylish leather upper while also containing a sturdy rubber sole.
Children's
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
SOREL Kids Whitney II Strap
These kids' snow boots boast a waterproof boot that seals the elements out with durable waterproof nylon construction featuring 200g insulation, a comfy cuff and soft fleece lining.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Warm-lined Boots
Ankle boots in faux leather. Lacing at front, zipper at one side and loop at back to put on and take off boots with ease. Soft velboa lining and insoles to keep feet warm. Chunky, patterned soles. Sole thickness 1 1/2 inch
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Warm-lined Padded Boots
Who could deny these wonderful winter-ready boots? This pair is lightly padded with quilted woven fabric, and also has a back loop for—making them easy to pull on and off.
Editor's note: This story was originally published on Jan. 21, 2022.