With the right pieces, our closets can work extra hard for us.

In an effort to shop more mindfully, we're finding pieces we can style multiple ways, from a trendy maxi skirt to a classic cardigan. That way, you're sure to utilize your closet favorites on more than one occasion.

This time, we're styling one trouser four different ways. We've chosen a relaxed-fit, velvet trouser in a gorgeous dark teal color that's ideal for the holiday season. The plush velvet fabric makes the trousers that much more special.

Check it all out below!

The trousers

Banana Republic Banana Republic Veluro Relaxed Velvet Pant Price: $160 • From: Banana Republic Shop Now These velvet pants from Banana Republic are a great piece to have in your winter wardrobe. They're super soft and feature a high-rise with "pleated detail and trouser crease for polished appeal," Banana Republic's website states. Start with these in teal as your key item for the next four looks.

Holiday party

Reformation Reformation Addie Velvet Top Price: $148 • From: Reformation Shop Now For a holiday party, go full-on velvet with a cream strapless top like this one. We love the ruching detail in the bodice and think it would pair perfectly with the velvet trousers. Plus, style it again with jeans or dark leather pants for a night out.

Express Express Rhinestone Embellished Bow Pumps Price: $98 • From: Express Shop Now Add a touch of sparkle with these embellished bow pumps from Express. They're perfect for this outfit and for all of your holiday plans.

J.Crew J.Crew Crystal fringe earrings Price : $40.80 • 40% Savings J.Crew Original: $68 Use promo code SHOPEARLY Shop Now Finish the look with these fun, sparkling J.Crew crystal earrings.

Meetings at the office

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Crew Bodysuit Price: $50 • From: Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now Start by pairing your trousers with a classic, cotton bodysuit like this one from Abercrombie & Fitch. It's one of our favorite go-tos for layering.

Quince Quince 100% Organic Cotton Cropped Cardigan Price: $49.90 • From: Quince Shop Now Add a cropped cardigan over the top of the bodysuit for a professional yet cozy look. This one is made from 100% organic cotton.

Madewell Madewell The Freya Platform Lugsole Mary Jane Price : $94.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $158 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now For a comfortable yet on-trend office shoe, try these Mary Janes from Madewell. "Crafted of supersmooth leather, this updated version of a classic Mary Jane features a very '90s-inspired chunky platform lug sole," Madewell's website states.

Coach Outlet Coach Mollie Tote Price: $189 • From: Coach Outlet Shop Now Complete your office ensemble with a chic black tote, like this Coach Mollie bag available through Coach Outlet.

Lunch with friends

H&M H&M Oxford Shirt Price: $24.99 • From: H&M Shop Now Look cool and feel casual in your velvet trousers paired with this button-down shirt from H&M. Bonus: this is a year-round staple you should have in your closet anyway!

ASOS Accessorize ballet flats in beige Price: $33 • From: ASOS Shop Now These simple ballet flats will pair perfectly with your trousers and button-down.

Macy's OMA THE LABEL Timepiece Bracelet Price : $66.60 • 40% Savings Macy's Original: $111 Shop Now For a pop of gold, try this subtle statement timepiece bracelet with the sleeves of your button-down scrunched up.

Anthropologie Anthropologie Penny Beaded Pouch Price: $88 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now Bring some extra color into the outfit with this fun beaded pouch from Anthropologie. It's available in four different colors, but we love this chartreuse version.

Date night

Reformation Reformation Cello Knit Top Price: $68 • From: Reformation Shop Now This elegant one-shoulder top is perfect for date night. Tuck it into your trousers and your look is nearly complete.

H&M H&M Slingbacks Price: $34.99 • From: H&M Shop Now Black heels are essential for anyone's closet. For date night, pair your trousers with these slingbacks from H&M.

Anthropologie Anthropologie Twisted Hoop Earrings Price: $42 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now A hoop earring, like these from Anthropologie, is perfect for date night.

