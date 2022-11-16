With the right pieces, our closets can work extra hard for us.
In an effort to shop more mindfully, we're finding pieces we can style multiple ways, from a trendy maxi skirt to a classic cardigan. That way, you're sure to utilize your closet favorites on more than one occasion.
This time, we're styling one trouser four different ways. We've chosen a relaxed-fit, velvet trouser in a gorgeous dark teal color that's ideal for the holiday season. The plush velvet fabric makes the trousers that much more special.
Check it all out below!
The trousers
Banana Republic Veluro Relaxed Velvet Pant
Price: $160 • From: Banana Republic
These velvet pants from Banana Republic are a great piece to have in your winter wardrobe. They're super soft and feature a high-rise with "pleated detail and trouser crease for polished appeal," Banana Republic's website states. Start with these in teal as your key item for the next four looks.
Holiday party
Reformation Addie Velvet Top
Price: $148 • From: Reformation
For a holiday party, go full-on velvet with a cream strapless top like this one. We love the ruching detail in the bodice and think it would pair perfectly with the velvet trousers. Plus, style it again with jeans or dark leather pants for a night out.
Express Rhinestone Embellished Bow Pumps
Price: $98 • From: Express
Add a touch of sparkle with these embellished bow pumps from Express. They're perfect for this outfit and for all of your holiday plans.
Meetings at the office
Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Crew Bodysuit
Price: $50 • From: Abercrombie & Fitch
Start by pairing your trousers with a classic, cotton bodysuit like this one from Abercrombie & Fitch. It's one of our favorite go-tos for layering.
Quince 100% Organic Cotton Cropped Cardigan
Price: $49.90 • From: Quince
Add a cropped cardigan over the top of the bodysuit for a professional yet cozy look. This one is made from 100% organic cotton.
Madewell The Freya Platform Lugsole Mary Jane
Price: $94.80 • 40% SavingsMadewellOriginal: $158 Use promo code OHJOY
For a comfortable yet on-trend office shoe, try these Mary Janes from Madewell. "Crafted of supersmooth leather, this updated version of a classic Mary Jane features a very '90s-inspired chunky platform lug sole," Madewell's website states.
Coach Mollie Tote
Price: $189 • From: Coach Outlet
Complete your office ensemble with a chic black tote, like this Coach Mollie bag available through Coach Outlet.
Lunch with friends
Accessorize ballet flats in beige
Price: $33 • From: ASOS
These simple ballet flats will pair perfectly with your trousers and button-down.
Anthropologie Penny Beaded Pouch
Price: $88 • From: Anthropologie
Bring some extra color into the outfit with this fun beaded pouch from Anthropologie. It's available in four different colors, but we love this chartreuse version.
Date night
Reformation Cello Knit Top
Price: $68 • From: Reformation
This elegant one-shoulder top is perfect for date night. Tuck it into your trousers and your look is nearly complete.
Anthropologie Twisted Hoop Earrings
Price: $42 • From: Anthropologie
A hoop earring, like these from Anthropologie, is perfect for date night.
Makeup by Mario Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette
Price: $68 • From: Sephora
Create a shimmery, smoky eye look with this palette from Makeup by Mario. We love the versatile shades for various beauty looks throughout the season.