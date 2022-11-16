With the right pieces, our closets can work extra hard for us.

In an effort to shop more mindfully, we're finding pieces we can style multiple ways, from a trendy maxi skirt to a classic cardigan. That way, you're sure to utilize your closet favorites on more than one occasion.

This time, we're styling one trouser four different ways. We've chosen a relaxed-fit, velvet trouser in a gorgeous dark teal color that's ideal for the holiday season. The plush velvet fabric makes the trousers that much more special.

Check it all out below!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

The trousers

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Banana Republic Veluro Relaxed Velvet Pant
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Veluro Relaxed Velvet Pant

Price: $160   From: Banana Republic

Shop Now

These velvet pants from Banana Republic are a great piece to have in your winter wardrobe. They're super soft and feature a high-rise with "pleated detail and trouser crease for polished appeal," Banana Republic's website states. Start with these in teal as your key item for the next four looks.

Holiday party

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Reformation Addie Velvet Top
Reformation

Reformation Addie Velvet Top

Price: $148   From: Reformation

Shop Now

For a holiday party, go full-on velvet with a cream strapless top like this one. We love the ruching detail in the bodice and think it would pair perfectly with the velvet trousers. Plus, style it again with jeans or dark leather pants for a night out. 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Express Rhinestone Embellished Bow Pumps
Express

Express Rhinestone Embellished Bow Pumps

Price: $98   From: Express

Shop Now

Add a touch of sparkle with these embellished bow pumps from Express. They're perfect for this outfit and for all of your holiday plans. 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
J.Crew Crystal fringe earrings
J.Crew

J.Crew Crystal fringe earrings

Price: $40.80 40% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $68 Use promo code SHOPEARLY
Shop Now

Finish the look with these fun, sparkling J.Crew crystal earrings. 

Meetings at the office

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Crew Bodysuit
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Crew Bodysuit

Price: $50   From: Abercrombie & Fitch

Shop Now

Start by pairing your trousers with a classic, cotton bodysuit like this one from Abercrombie & Fitch. It's one of our favorite go-tos for layering. 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Quince 100% Organic Cotton Cropped Cardigan
Quince

Quince 100% Organic Cotton Cropped Cardigan

Price: $49.90   From: Quince

Shop Now

Add a cropped cardigan over the top of the bodysuit for a professional yet cozy look. This one is made from 100% organic cotton.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Madewell The Freya Platform Lugsole Mary Jane
Madewell

Madewell The Freya Platform Lugsole Mary Jane

Price: $94.80 40% SavingsMadewell

Original: $158 Use promo code OHJOY
Shop Now

For a comfortable yet on-trend office shoe, try these Mary Janes from Madewell. "Crafted of supersmooth leather, this updated version of a classic Mary Jane features a very '90s-inspired chunky platform lug sole," Madewell's website states. 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Coach Mollie Tote
Coach Outlet

Coach Mollie Tote

Price: $189   From: Coach Outlet

Shop Now

Complete your office ensemble with a chic black tote, like this Coach Mollie bag available through Coach Outlet. 

Lunch with friends

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
H&M Oxford Shirt
H&M

H&M Oxford Shirt

Price: $24.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Look cool and feel casual in your velvet trousers paired with this button-down shirt from H&M. Bonus: this is a year-round staple you should have in your closet anyway! 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Accessorize ballet flats in beige
ASOS

Accessorize ballet flats in beige

Price: $33   From: ASOS

Shop Now

These simple ballet flats will pair perfectly with your trousers and button-down. 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
OMA THE LABEL Timepiece Bracelet
Macy's

OMA THE LABEL Timepiece Bracelet

Price: $66.60 40% SavingsMacy's

Original: $111
Shop Now

For a pop of gold, try this subtle statement timepiece bracelet with the sleeves of your button-down scrunched up. 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Anthropologie Penny Beaded Pouch
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Penny Beaded Pouch

Price: $88   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

Bring some extra color into the outfit with this fun beaded pouch from Anthropologie. It's available in four different colors, but we love this chartreuse version.

Date night

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Reformation Cello Knit Top
Reformation

Reformation Cello Knit Top

Price: $68   From: Reformation

Shop Now

This elegant one-shoulder top is perfect for date night. Tuck it into your trousers and your look is nearly complete.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
H&M Slingbacks
H&#38;M

H&M Slingbacks

Price: $34.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Black heels are essential for anyone's closet. For date night, pair your trousers with these slingbacks from H&M.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Anthropologie Twisted Hoop Earrings
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Twisted Hoop Earrings

Price: $42   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

A hoop earring, like these from Anthropologie, is perfect for date night. 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Makeup by Mario Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette
Sephora

Makeup by Mario Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette

Price: $68   From: Sephora

Shop Now

Create a shimmery, smoky eye look with this palette from Makeup by Mario. We love the versatile shades for various beauty looks throughout the season.