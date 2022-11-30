Jennifer Lopez has starred in so many memorable films throughout her career but there's one in particular she hopes will get a sequel.

The "Jenny from the Block" singer told Vogue during her "73 Questions" interview that she hopes to make a follow-up to "Gigli," which she starred in alongside now-husband Ben Affleck in 2003 during their former engagement.

"Gigli," a romantic comedy crime film directed by Martin Brest, was a failure both critically and commercially. It won worst picture at the Golden Raspberry Awards as well as worst actor and worst actress for Affleck and Lopez, respectively.

Lopez also revealed that Affleck is the person who makes her laugh the most between takes.

Rich Fury/WireImage/Getty Images, FILE Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles special screening of "Marry Me" on Feb. 8, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Speaking of acting, Lopez said she regrets turning down the movie "Unfaithful," listed Selena Quintanilla as the character that is most like her and admitted she views "Hustlers" as the role that challenged her the most because of "that pole."

Elsewhere in the video, Lopez hinted that Broadway could be in her future. When asked if fans would ever see her tackle that stage, she responded with a cryptic "I hope so." Lopez also revealed that "Dreamgirls" was the first musical she ever saw on Broadway.

When asked about bringing her own life story to the screen, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer noted that the right actress to play her "hasn't been born yet."