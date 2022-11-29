Jennifer Lopez recently revealed the special message her husband Ben Affleck had engraved on her second engagement ring.

In a recent interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the singer and actress said Affleck opted for the words, "Not. Going. Anywhere" when customizing her ring.

"That's how he would sign his emails when we started talking again," she explained. "Like, 'Don't worry, I'm not going anywhere.' "

Explaining the message further, Lopez said she and Affleck were very sure of their relationship when it came to their second chance at love.

"I think now that we're older we realize, it's much more clear -- because even then when we felt that way, now we know," she said about their relationship.

"There is no questions and there is no, 'Well, let's see how this goes,' " she added. "It's like, 'No, it's me and you -- that's it. All the way, till the end.' "

The pair were previously engaged in 2002 but broke up in 2004 and went on to pursue other relationships. They surprised fans when they rekindled their romance in 2021 and went on to announce their engagement in April.

The couple were legally married in July and had another wedding ceremony in August.

Lopez described their reunited connection as "immediate."

"We had our kids and we had to tread lightly and carefully so they could come along with us because they didn't live those years before," she said. "And they're like, 'Wow, they've known each other forever.' And that's it, we did know each other forever."

"We had to live these separate paths and we did other beautiful things and we had these amazing children," she continued. "But when we came back together ... once we got whole enough and complete enough and loved ourselves enough and could stand on our own two feet, really completely, as the universe would have it, we were brought into each other's lives again."

Lopez said that she believes second chances are possible "if you do the work and you don't give up."