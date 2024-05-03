Former ‘Bachelorette’ Gabby Windey marks anniversary with girlfriend Robby Hoffman: ‘You’ve given me the world’
Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman are celebrating one year together.
In a sweet Instagram post Windey shared on Thursday, the former "Bachelorette" star told Hoffman, "I love you baby."
"Happy anniversary baby!!!" Windey wrote in the caption of a post featuring photos of her and Hoffman over the past year. "In just one year, you've given me the world and taught me all the ways which love can heal. Now I can't imagine ever going a year without you."
"I love you baby, it's just the beginning!!" she added.
The post also included photos of sweet notes Hoffman wrote to Windey previously, one from a week after they started dating, and another sweet message that read, "Gabby, I love you so much. You are perfect just the way you are. No notes. Wouldn't change a thing. Can't wait to get my steps in chasing you for the rest of my life. Love always, Robby."
Hoffman also shared a post celebrating the couple's one-year anniversary, writing in the caption, "Best year of my life."
Windey announced her relationship with Hoffman, a comedian and TV writer, in August 2023, on "The View."
"I always want to just, like, live my truth and my story," Windey said at the time. "I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I've been keeping it a little more private because it is, like, a bigger story and a bigger conversation, because I'm dating a girl!"
"She makes me feel so safe, so loved," she added.
Windey then hard-launched her relationship with Hoffman on Instagram.
"Told you I'm a girls girl!" she wrote in the post.
The "Bachelorette" alum had Hoffman on her podcast, "Long Winded with Gabby Windey," on Thursday, where they talked about their relationship over the past year.
"I fell in love with you right away," Hoffman told Windey. "Thirteen days in, I presented [you] with a Ring Pop. And I really wanted to wait two weeks, but I haven't been in love in years and years, like, a decade."
"The little I knew about you, I knew a ring was important for anything," she continued. "So I proposed to you to be my girlfriend with the Ring Pop, which you didn't save."
"We were so into each other," Windey added. "I feel like we've been telling this story for so long now, because we've been dating for a year, but it literally feels like it was just yesterday."
Windey appeared on season 19 of "The Bachelorette". She and co-star Rachel Recchia were the first Bachelorettes to co-lead a full season of the hit show.
Windey then went on to star on season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars," where she placed second with her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy.