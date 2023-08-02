Former "Bachelorette" star Gabby Windey revealed Wednesday on "The View" that she is in a happy new relationship with girlfriend Robby Hoffman, a comedian and TV writer.
"I always want to just, like, live my truth and my story," Windey said on the daytime talk show. "I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I've been keeping it a little more private because it is, like, a bigger story and a bigger conversation, because I'm dating a girl!"
Windey also hard-launched her new relationship with Hoffman over on Instagram.
"Told you I'm a girls girl!!" she captioned the post, which featured a slideshow of photos of her and Hoffman.
Windey was met with support from Bachelor Nation -- including her "Bachelorette" co-lead Rachel Recchia, who commented simply, "love you with my entire heart and soul."
In an Instagram story post, Windey said she and Hoffman have been dating for three months, calling it "the best experience."
- 1
- 2
- 3
Elsewhere in her segment on "The View" Wednesday, Windey addressed why she wanted to come on the show and share something so personal.
"I don't want to, like, live and not be living my full truth," she said. "I don't want to do it to myself, I don't want to do it to my girlfriend, I don't want to do it to other people who really care about me and feel like they know me."
As for when she knew she was interested in women, Windey said, "I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder, and I didn't really know to pay attention to it."
When asked by "The View" co-host Joy Behar if she was dating women now and "that's it," Windey responded, "I think so. I think it's just, like, my girl. She's the best."
The "Bachelor" and "Dancing with the Stars" alum continued to gush about Hoffman, calling her "so special."
"She makes me feel so safe, so loved," Windey said, noting that she has found the kind of love she "always wanted going on these dating shows."
Windey first joined Bachelor Nation in 2022, on season 26 of "The Bachelor" with Clayton Echard, later going on to co-star on season 19 of "The Bachelorette" with Recchia that same year.
Though she left "The Bachelorette" engaged to contestant Erich Schwer, they soon called it quits. Windey later competed on season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars," coming in 2nd place with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy.