Former "Bachelorette" star Gabby Windey and her ex-fiancé Erich Schwer are opening up about their decision to call it quits.

Windey addressed their breakup during Monday's semi-finals episode of "Dancing with the Stars." During rehearsals for her waltz set to "Kissing You" by Des'ree, she told partner Val Chmerkovskiy why the routine meant so much to her.

"For me it holds a special place because I did just go through a breakup," she said. "The end of our relationship happened because we weren't completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life. We weren't each other's best match."

Windey went on to share that she looks to her own family as role models for the kind of love she wants in her life.

"I'm just so grateful that my dad and my stepmom encompass so many fundamentals and values that I look for in a relationship," she told Chmerkovskiy. "... I want to channel that kind of everlasting love in this dance."

Windey and Chmerkovskiy survived the night, earning perfect scores for their waltz and paso doble, putting her in next week's finals where she'll compete against Wayne Brady, Shangela, and Charli D'Amelio for the Mirrorball Trophy.

Craig Sjodin/ABC Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer are pictured on the season 19 finale of "The Bachelorette," which aired Sept. 20, 2022.

Schwer took to Instagram Stories the following day to share his side of the story, stating that he and Windey simply were not each other's people.

"...It’s hard when there isn't one thing to put your finger on," he wrote. "We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I'm grateful we did. I would never take it back."

Schwer added that he thinks Windey is "an amazing person" and he will "always root for her" and hopes "she gives them hell in the DWTS finale," before sharing that he plans to focus on himself and spend time with family and loved ones.

"I have learned and grown so much this year from experiences and mistakes and I continue to better myself every day," he wrote. "I have been working hard these past few months and I'm excited to share with y'all eventually."