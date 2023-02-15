Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making their love a little more permanent -- with a pair of new tattoos.

The "Hustlers" actress and singer took to social media on Tuesday to reveal the ink they got to honor their love in a sweet Valentine's Day post.

Lopez's new tattoo is the infinity symbol with both of the lovebirds' names on it with an arrow going through the middle. Affleck's is a pair of criss cross arrows, bearing both their initials.

"Commitment," Lopez captioned the carousel of snapshots. "Happy Valentine's Day my love."

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer also added the hashtags #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow and said she would be sharing more Valentine's Day details in her OnTheJLo newsletter "soon."