The trailer for "Air," Ben Affleck's upcoming film about the creation of one of the most iconic pieces of footwear ever created, Nike's Air Jordan, has arrived.

In the film, which is inspired by true events, it's 1984 and "people don't know what the hell a Nike is."

Enter Matt Damon as sneaker company executive Sonny Vaccaro, who lobbies director Affleck, playing Nike co-founder Phil Knight, with an idea to put the company on the map: creating "the greatest basketball shoe that's ever been made."

That shoe is built around a then-unknown college basketball player named Michael Jordan.

The trailer shows Damon personally courting the future NBA star's mom Deloris, played by another Oscar winner, Viola Davis, all while trying to convince the company he's not out of his mind. "I'm willing to bet my career on one guy," Damon's Vaccaro says.

"I believe in your son," he tells Jordan's mom. "I believe he's the future. And his story is going to make us want to fly. But a shoe is just a shoe."

"Until my son steps into it," she responds.

The trailer closes with Affleck's Knight asking of the shoe, "Got a name for it?"

"Air Jordan," Damon's character replies breathlessly, to which Affleck replies, "I dunno. Maybe it'll grow on me."