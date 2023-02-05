Viola Davis has officially joined the elite group of EGOT winners.

The beloved actress achieved this impressive feat by taking home the Grammy for best audio book, narration & storytelling recording for her 2022 memoir, "Finding Me," at the 2023 Grammys.

She beat out the likes of Jamie Foxx, Mel Brooks, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Questlove in the category.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Viola Davis accepts the award for best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording for "Finding Me: A Memoir" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.

In her acceptance speech at the 65th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, which was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Davis said she wrote her memoir "to honor the 6-year-old Viola."

"To honor her, her life, her joy, her trauma, everything," she continued. "And it has just been such a journey. I just EGOT!"

The "Woman King" actress also thanked her husband Julius Tennon and her 12-year-old daughter Genesis, whom she called her "loves." She added, "You are my life, you're my joy, you're the best chapter in my book."

Heading into this year's Grammys, Davis had already amassed the three other awards required to become an EGOT -- an Emmy, Oscar, and Tony -- and did so by obtaining them competitively.

Getty Images Actress Viola Davis who joined the EGOT club with her winning a Grammy Award, Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles is pictured holding her Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

Davis already had two Tony Awards, the first for best featured actress in a play for "King Hedley II" in 2001 and another for best leading actress in a play for "Fences" in 2010. She would later win an Academy Award in 2017 for best supporting actress for the movie adaptation of "Fences."

In 2015, Davis was rewarded for her iconic role of Annalise Keating in ABC's "How to Get Away with Murder," snatching the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.