Outside his packed resume of movie and television credits, Ben Affleck has become famous in meme form with his hands full of Dunkin' iced coffee, doughnuts and more.

In recent days, the Quincy, Massachusetts-based coffee chain, beloved by the Boston-raised actor, has been hinting at an upcoming debut Super Bowl ad -- and the latest hint includes a voiceover with a familiar Boston accent.

Dunkin' released a new video on social media Thursday with what fans speculate is Affleck's voice saying, "Welcome to Dunkin' we're a very friendly establishment. America runs on Dunkin'. This is the Dunkin' run partner. What do you need?"

"Instead of wondering what could have been we started wondering what could have Ben," Dunkin wrote in the caption.

Earlier this week, the coffee brand posted a close-up shot of a Dunkin' iced coffee with on-screen text that that read, "Something's Ben Brewing" and Sunday's date for Super Bowl LVII.

"Feelin' like we could all use some Dunkin' today," the caption read.

Instagram users filled the comments with a range of ideas as to what it meant, with Affleck the resounding guess by many fans.

A representative for Dunkin' told ABC News and Good Morning America that the teaser posts were all they could share ahead of the big game.

"We're airing our first-ever Super Bowl ad this year, but you'll have to tune in on Sunday to see what's 'Ben' brewing," Jill Nelson, chief marketing officer, said in a statement.