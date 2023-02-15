Marc Anthony is going to be a papa again!

The "I Need to Know" singer and his wife Nadia Ferreira announced the exciting news in a joint Instagram post on Feb. 14 with a photo of the couple's hands resting together on Ferreira's belly.

"Best Valentine's Gift Ever!!!" they wrote in the accompanying caption, adding in Spanish, "Thank you God for such a blessing in our lives."

nadiatferreira/Instagram Nadia Ferreira posted this photo on Instagram on Feb. 14, 2023.

Ferreira is the former Miss Paraguay and competed in the 70th Miss Universe pageant in 2021, finishing as the first runner up. Anthony, 54, and Ferreira married earlier this year, tying the knot in front of family and friends, including soccer superstar David Beckham.

Anthony and Ferreira shared a video montage on Jan. 30 featuring clips from their wedding ceremony, including scenes where Ferreira walks down the aisle, Anthony wipes away tears, Beckham shares a toast with the couple, and the newlyweds pose for portraits and let loose on the dance floor.