Leave it to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to turn a movie premiere into an epic date night.
The couple stepped out at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Flash" at Ovation Hollywood on Monday looking more in love than ever.
Lopez and Affleck walked the red carpet holding hands and posed together for the cameras, exchanging cute glances and even sharing a sweet kiss.
"The Flash" is the latest DC film and features Affleck reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman, which he previously played in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and both the 2017 version and Zack Snyder version of "Justice League."
Affleck wore an all-black suit for the event, while Lopez wore a Gucci gown from the luxury Italian label's resort 2024 collection that featured a neoprene bodice with a nude satin skirt.
Lopez and Affleck first dated in the early 2000s, calling off their engagement to go their separate ways in 2004. They rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot last summer.
In their second change at love, the couple have blended their families -- including Affleck's three children shared with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and Lopez's twins shared with ex-husband Marc Anthony.