Robert De Niro opened up about the celebration of his youngest daughter Gia's first birthday.
When asked if they celebrated the one-year-old, the actor told "ET" in an interview, "Yes, she did. She had a little cake. It was very nice and sweet."
The 80-year-old Academy Award winner, known for his iconic roles in films such as "The Godfather Part II" and "Raging Bull," also shared his heartfelt feelings about his youngest child.
"Well, she's pure joy," De Niro continued. "There's nothing about her, there's no judgment, there's no anything, she just is what she is, and it's just pure joy, for God's sakes."
De Niro welcomed Gia with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, in April 2023.
The actor is a father to seven. He shares daughter Drena, 52, and son Raphael, 47, with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. In 1995, De Niro welcomed twin sons, Julian and Aaron, now 28, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. His children with ex-wife Grace Hightower include son Elliot, 26, and daughter Helen Grace, 12.
"I'm an 80-year-old dad, and it's great," he told AARP The Magazine in January. "Everything that I'm consumed with or worried about or this and that just goes away when I look at her. So that in itself, is, you know, wondrous."