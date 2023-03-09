Jennifer Lopez's new album "This Is Me... Now" is coming this summer.
The singer made the big reveal about her upcoming ninth studio album during Spotify's Stream On event Wednesday.
The album is a follow-up to her third studio album, 2002's "This Is Me … Then."
An exact release date wasn't given, but a clip of the album's forthcoming countdown page appears to advertise a release date of July 21.
Lopez previously announced the upcoming album in a joint Instagram post with Apple Music on Nov. 25 -- the 20th anniversary of "This Is Me…Then."
The announcement also included the upcoming album's tracklist.