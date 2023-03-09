Jennifer Lopez﻿'s new album "This Is Me... Now"﻿ is coming this summer.

The singer made the big reveal about her upcoming ninth studio album during Spotify's Stream On event Wednesday.

The album is a follow-up to her third studio album, 2002's "This Is Me … Then."

An exact release date wasn't given, but a clip of the album's forthcoming countdown page appears to advertise a release date of July 21.

Lopez previously announced the upcoming album in a joint Instagram post with Apple Music on Nov. 25 -- the 20th anniversary of "This Is Me…Then."