With the 2024 Met Gala just days away, we're taking a look back at all the standout looks your favorite stars have shown off in the past on fashion's biggest night.
Actress Blake Lively is one who always manages to make her Met Gala appearances fashion moments.
Lively last attended the annual Costume Institute Benefit as a co-chair in 2022. For the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion"-themed gala, she wore a custom Versace gown that transformed on the red carpet.
The actress has not commented on whether or not she'll attend this year -- and the guest list is never revealed prior to the gala.
After she missed last year's benefit, fans are hoping to see her on the famous steps of the Met Monday night for the gala honoring the Met's spring exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."
The dress code for the star-studded benefit is "The Garden of Time."
Take a look back at all of Lively's looks from her past appearances at the Met Gala.
'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' -- 2022
Lively's most recent Met Gala look included a transformation moment on the Met steps.
The actress arrived in a rose gold Atelier Versace gown. When she walked up the steps, the bow on the skirt was untied, which revealed a light blue skirt.
Check out her dress transformation:
'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' -- 2018
For the 2018 Met Gala’s theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," Lively wore a stunning Atelier Versace gown. The bodice of the gown had a beaded ruby, gold and emerald design, while the burgundy skirt also had an intricate beading design throughout. She accessorized the look with a halo-inspired headpiece.
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' -- 2017
In 2017, Lively wore a gold Atelier Versace mermaid gown with an array of blue ombre feathers on the train. The bodice of the gown also featured draped gold beading -- which was in step with the theme that year, honoring Comme des Garçons’ Rei Kawakubo.
'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology' -- 2016
Lively wore a light pink, strapless Burberry gown with red floral details for the 2016 Met Gala theme, which was "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology." The gown also had a floor-length cape that trailed behind the star as she walked up the steps.
'Charles James: Beyond Fashion' -- 2014
The actress went for a more Old Hollywood-inspired look for the 2014 Met Gala, "Charles James: Beyond Fashion." Lively wore a Gucci champagne-colored gown with a flowy cape and intricate beading all over. She accessorized the look with red earrings.
'Punk: Chaos to Couture' -- 2013
In 2013, Lively wore a fun strapless Gucci gown with a gray bodice and black layered train for the Met Gala’s theme, "Punk: Chaos to Couture." She paired the look with dangly diamond earrings.
'Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty' -- 2011
For the 2011 Met Gala, "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty," Lively, who had strawberry blonde hair that year, stepped out on the red carpet in an ethereal neutral-colored gown by Chanel. The gown had intricate silver designs on the bodice and draped fabric across.
'American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity' -- 2010
Lively has opted for gowns over the years at the Met Gala, but in 2010, for the event’s theme, "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity," the "Gossip Girl" star wore a one shoulder lapis mini dress by Marchesa. The dress had a ruffled floral design and she wore it with see through black heels.
'The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion' -- 2009
In 2009, Lively was a goddess in a celestial cobalt blue flowy gown with one sleeve by Versace, which she wore for the theme that year, "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion."
'Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy' -- 2008
For her Met Gala debut, Lively wore a black Ralph Lauren mermaid-style gown. The gown had black feathers on the bottom of the silhouette. Lively paired the look with black gloves, diamond bracelets and matching earrings.