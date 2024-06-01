In a surprising move, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Hollywood superstars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has petitioned to change her last name.
Jolie-Pitt turned 18 on May 27 and filed paperwork to legally remove "Pitt" from her name on the same day.
Shiloh, who has been in the public eye since birth, filed the petition in Los Angeles County Court earlier this week.
While the reasons behind her decision remain undisclosed, The Los Angeles Times reported that Jolie-Pitt requested Shiloh Nouvel Jolie to be her new legal name.
Despite growing up in the limelight, Shiloh has managed to maintain a relatively low profile.
She has occasionally accompanied her mother to movie premieres and humanitarian events but has generally avoided the media frenzy.
Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016; however, it has yet to be finalized. They are also parents to Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and twins Knox and Vivienne.
Over the years, the actors have been embroiled in legal battles over custody of their children and disagreements related to their shared business interests and properties, including a French winery.