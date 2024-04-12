Angelina Jolie turned an evening at the theater into a mother-daughter date night.

The Oscar-winning actress and mom of six, 48, stepped out with her 15-year-old daughter Vivienne at the opening night of "The Outsiders" on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City on April 11.

Jolie, who is a producer on the show, wore a rust-colored cape over a sleek gold dress and topped off the look with a bright red lip.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Justin Levine and Angelina Jolie attend the opening night of "The Outsiders" at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on April 11, 2024 in New York City. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Vivienne donned a blue jumpsuit for the red carpet occasion.

Angelina Jolie attends the opening night of "The Outsiders" at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on April 11, 2024 in New York City. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

The "Eternals" actress opened up to People about how Vivienne worked on the show as an assistant.

"She has been there to assist in any way she can and has learned so much from ... the whole creative team," Jolie gushed.

"The Outsiders" musical is based on the 1967 novel of the same name by S. E. Hinton and the 1983 film from director Francis Ford Coppola.