Sydney Sweeney channeled Angelina Jolie at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night.

Following the 96th Academy Awards ceremony, Sweeney walked the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a white gown by Marc Bouwer -- the same white gown that Jolie wore to the 2004 Oscars.

The gown, a halter dress with a plunging neckline, is made of silk with fabric draped over the wrists.

Sydney Sweeney attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills, March 10, 2024. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Bouwer posted about Sweeney wearing the gown on Instagram, writing, "Worn to the Oscars in 2004 by Angelina Jolie, and now on the beautiful @sydney_sweeney."

"On its 20th anniversary I couldn't ask for a better revival," Bouwer added. "Thank you @mollyddickson for your impeccable styling & @paulmargolin for helping to make this happen!"

Angelina Jolie presenter for Best Art Direction Award at the The Kodak Theater in Hollywood, Calif., Feb. 29, 2004. Michael Caulfield Archive/WireImage/Getty Images

Jolie walked the carpet in the same gown at the 76th Oscars, pairing the look with a stacked necklace. She presented the Oscar for art direction during the ceremony that night to "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King."

Like Jolie, Sweeney paired the gown with a similar jewelry piece, a custom multi-row necklace by Messika, which included an inverted pear-cut 17.04-carat diamond and an oval-shaped 18.88-carat diamond. She styled her hair simply in a bob.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills. Angelina Jolie during The 76th Annual Academy Awards, Feb. 29, 2004. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Sweeney also took to Instagram to share photos of her Vanity Fair look.

"thank you @marcbouwer for pulling this iconic dress out of the vault for me, it was an honor to wear a piece of history," she wrote in the caption.