Following the 2024 Oscars, stars brought even more stylish looks to the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Many couples in Hollywood hit the carpet at the star-studded after-party Sunday night, posing for plenty of snaps on the carpet on their way into the event.
From Robert Downey Jr. hitting the carpet with his wife Susan Downey after taking home the best supporting actor Oscar to Emma Stone arriving alongside her husband Dave McCary after winning the best actress Oscar, plenty were in attendance to celebrate the big wins of the night.
Along with award-winning actors, producers and the like, the after-party was also attended by plenty of famous athletes, singers and more.
Check out more looks from famous couples on the carpet below.
Emma Stone and Dave McCary
Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey
Russell Wilson and Ciara
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth
Nicole Richie and Joel Madden
Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren
Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller
