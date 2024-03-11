Following the 2024 Oscars, stars brought even more stylish looks to the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Many couples in Hollywood hit the carpet at the star-studded after-party Sunday night, posing for plenty of snaps on the carpet on their way into the event.

From Robert Downey Jr. hitting the carpet with his wife Susan Downey after taking home the best supporting actor Oscar to Emma Stone arriving alongside her husband Dave McCary after winning the best actress Oscar, plenty were in attendance to celebrate the big wins of the night.

Along with award-winning actors, producers and the like, the after-party was also attended by plenty of famous athletes, singers and more.

Check out more looks from famous couples on the carpet below.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary

Emma Stone and Dave McCary attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone

Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Russell Wilson and Ciara

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile

Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, CA, March 10, 2024. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, CA, March 10, 2024. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste

Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, CA, March 10, 2024. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, CA, March 10, 2024. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, CA, March 10, 2024. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

