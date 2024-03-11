The 2024 Oscars featured plenty of exciting and unexpected moments. The evening was also filled with lots of fresh fashion.

In addition to all of the extraordinary red carpet style, the annual affair was followed by several star-studded after-parties, which brought even more amazing looks to the forefront.

From Quinton Brunson's dazzling dress by Marc Bouwer to Chloë Sevigny's ravishing red Simone Rocha ensemble, there were a number of looks that were too good to miss.

Scroll ahead to see what stars wore for the post-Oscars festivities.

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 96th Academy Awards, known as the Oscars, in Beverly Hills, March 10, 2024. Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, March 10, 2024. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 10, 2024, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Percy Gibson and Joan Collins

Percy Gibson and Joan Collins attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones in Beverly Hills, CA, March 10, 2024. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chloë Sevigny

Chloe Sevigny attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones in Beverly Hills, CA, March 10, 2024. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rep. Nancy Pelosi

Rep. Nancy Pelosi attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones in Beverly Hills, CA, March 10, 2024. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rashida Jones

Rashida Jones attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, March 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Leslie Mann

Actress Leslie Mann attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, March 10, 2024. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 96th Academy Awards, known as the Oscars, in Beverly Hills, March 10, 2024. Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Chrissy Teigen