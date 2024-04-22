Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys Douglas recently wore a look from her mom's closet for a very special occasion.

Douglas donned the light pink slip dress her mother wore to the 1999 MTV Movie Awards to celebrate her 21st birthday over the weekend.

Carys Douglas, right, is seen in an image posted to her Instagram. Catherine Zeta Jones at the 1999 MTV Movie Awards. Carys Douglas|Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The pastel pink dress, which also has floral details and lace paneling, was originally designed by Emanuel Ungaro.

Douglas shared photos of herself in the dress in an Instagram post over the weekend, writing, "The most perfect 21st I could ask for!"

Zeta-Jones commented on the post and said, "You deserve it sweetheart ❤️"

When Zeta-Jones wore the dress in 1999, the "Wednesday" actress styled the dress with silver strappy heels and a white sequined Fendi Baguette bag. She kept her jewelry simple, wearing a small pair of hoop earrings and a silver link bracelet.

Following in her mom's footsteps, Douglas kept her look similarly streamlined, pairing the dress with hoop earrings, silver rings, minimalistic makeup and soft pink nails.

Catherine Zeta-Jones at the 1999 MTV Movie Awards. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Carys Douglas is seen in an image posted to her Instagram. Carys Douglas via Instagram

Zeta-Jones shares Douglas with her husband, Michael Douglas. The couple are also parents to son Dylan Michael Douglas, 23.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Zeta-Jones wished her daughter a happy birthday, calling her the "joy of my life."

Carys Zeta Douglas, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. Gisela Schober/Getty Images

"21 years of watching you blossom in to the most incredible woman you are today is a God given gift that I never take for granted and cherish every day of my life," Zeta-Jones wrote in the caption of the post, which featured several black and white photos of the actress and her daughter. "Thank you for being you. I love you with all my heart ♥️ Mama."

Michael Douglas also wished his daughter a happy birthday, writing in an Instagram post, "Happy 21 my darling Carys! You bring me and the world such happiness."